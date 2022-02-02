Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | New Product | Events

Sherwin-Williams Launches New Fast-curing Screed System for Heavy Traffic Areas

Sherwin-Williams, a leading global coatings manufacturer, has launched a new fast-curing cementitious floor levelling screed system for areas undergoing heavy traffic.

Image Credit: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Sher-Crete® SLX and Sher-Crete® BU products provide underlay and floor screeds with thicknesses up to 50 mm in a single application, making them suitable for any areas where an underlay or floor levelling screed is required including warehouses, production facilities and storage areas for diverse industries including the aviation and automotive sectors.

The Sher-Crete Topscreed range can be used with resin flooring products where a thick sub-screed is required to create a smooth or level finish to heavily textured substrates.

Available to purchase in the United Kingdom and across Europe, Sher-Crete SLX is a powder product which requires the addition of just water. Applied by trowel or pump, its polymer-rich high-strength formulation creates a monolithic bond to a substrate, while its protein-free properties make it suitable for biologically sensitive areas such as laboratories, pharmaceutical settings or biologically sensitive areas.

The fast-curing schedule of the product allows for light traffic in as little as two hours and forklift traffic in 36 hours. It can then be sealed with a resin coat such as Resuflor™ HB to create an aesthetically pleasing anti-slip floor which is resistant to chemicals and process liquids, creating a hygienic, cleanable finish.

Jeremy Waterhouse, Flooring Product Manager at Sherwin-Williams, said: “Sher-Crete SLX and Sher-Crete BU screeds extend the underlay screed options we can provide for rough substrates. The practicality of the products offers major time and cost-saving advantages for projects in the industrial and commercial sectors with quicker installation times and fast curing schedules.

“With this expanded product range, we offer contractors more options that are essential to complement our resin flooring finishes and provide complete flooring solutions.”

Sher-Crete SLX can be applied at thicknesses from 5 to15 millimetres as a wearing surface, while Sher-Crete BU base screed can be applied from 5 to 50 millimetres in thickness.

To learn more about Sher-Crete or other high performance flooring systems, visit the Sherwin-Williams website: https://resinflooring.sherwin.eu/

Source: https://www.sherwin-williams.com/

