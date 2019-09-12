Transphorm Adds Two More GaN FETs to Its Gen III Product Line

Transphorm Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors—today announced its first Gen III PQFN88 transistors. The new 650 V devices are available in two versions, the TP65H070LSG (source tab) and TP65H070LDG (drain tab), and offer an on-resistance of 72 milliohms.

Augmenting the Gen III Platform’s Renowned Reliability

Launched in June 2018, Transphorm’s Gen III devices came onto the market as the highest quality, highest reliability [Q+R] GaN FETs available. They pair a custom-designed low-voltage MOSFET with the GaN FET to offer:

Quieter switching

Higher performance at increased current levels with minimal external circuitry

Increased noise immunity (threshold voltage at 4 V)

Increased gate robustness (at +/- 20 V)

The Gen III drain and source PQFN88 packages include wider pins for increased board level reliability (BLR), which increases the reliability of multi-layer printed circuit board (PCB) designs. Offering the drain and source tab configurations also accommodates both high and low side switch locations. This provides increased radiated immunity as the large pad is soldered to the non-switching node. Further, adding PQFN88 devices to the existing list of Gen III TO-XXX FETs gives engineers an opportunity to explore GaN-driven surface mount applications using Transphorm’s latest technology.

“Our focus continues to be on increasing GaN FET reliability while delivering higher power density,” said Philip Zuk, Vice President of Technical Marketing Worldwide and North America Sales, Transphorm. “As market interest in high voltage GaN technology continues to grow, we also aim to arm our customers with device options that fit each potential application. To that end, the introduction of the 72 milliohm source and drain PQFN88 devices allows us to meet all three objectives as we fill out our current product family.”

The adoption rate of high voltage GaN power electronics is on the rise. In fact, Transphorm has announced several customers with diverse end products [ex: server and industrial power supplies, Gaming PC supplies, portable solar generators, and more] that demonstrate the technology’s value proposition.

Source: https://www.transphormusa.com/en/