Malvern Panalytical Announces Three-year Service Package for Claisse Instruments

Malvern Panalytical, a global leader in high-performance analytical instrumentation and material analysis solutions, announces a new Reliability Commitment for its Claisse® instruments to provide customer satisfaction through absolute peace of mind.

We know that our customers expect their Malvern Panalytical products to maintain optimal condition and a high level of performance over time. In line with our commitment to product quality and innovation, we are introducing a new support package for our Claisse instruments, which will deliver guaranteed peace of mind.

We are now offering a three-year service package for LeNeo®, M4™, Eagon 2®, TheOx® Advanced, LeDoser™, and LeDoser-12™, at no additional cost. This package includes different levels of services that fulfill various customers’ needs (on-site preventive maintenance, consultation, priority support, etc.).

To benefit from this Reliability Commitment, customers must perform an instrument maintenance service with our experts either annually or every 5000 fusion cycles.

Malvern Panalytical’s expertise in XRF instrumentation and analysis means that our customers benefit from superior support during all steps of the analytical process, from start to finish.

Claisse invented the automated fusion technique in the 1960s and has more than forty years of experience in helping customers around the world to prepare various types of samples for X-ray fluorescence (XRF), inductively coupled plasma (ICP) and atomic absorption (AA) analysis.

For more information on how to benefit from our Reliability Commitment for Claisse instruments, please contact Daniel Defoy at [email protected].

Source: Malvern Panalytical