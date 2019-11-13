Creaform Launches HandySCAN AEROPACK for the Aerospace Industry

Creaform, a worldwide leader in portable and automated 3D measurement solutions, announced today the release of HandySCAN AEROPACK, a 3D scanning solution suite that addresses the specific challenges of aircraft quality control, such as assessing damage from hailstorms or aircraft incidents as well as flap and spoiler inspections. The HandySCAN AEROPACK can also be used for reverse engineering, maintenance and repair operations, and designing hard-to-acquire spare parts.

The HandySCAN AEROPACK solution includes:

HandySCAN 3D TM : The aerospace industry’s leading metrology-grade, portable 3D scanner designed to acquire accurate, repeatable and reliable measurements — even in difficult environments, such as aircraft hangers or shop floors, and with both complex surfaces and parts of all sizes.

: The aerospace industry’s leading metrology-grade, portable 3D scanner designed to acquire accurate, repeatable and reliable measurements — even in difficult environments, such as aircraft hangers or shop floors, and with both complex surfaces and parts of all sizes. SmartDENT 3D TM : An aircraft surface inspection software for assessing aircraft flaps, spoilers, fuselage, etc.

: An aircraft surface inspection software for assessing aircraft flaps, spoilers, fuselage, etc. VXinspect TM : A dimensional inspection software module for quality control workflows and inspection reports.

: A dimensional inspection software module for quality control workflows and inspection reports. VXmodelTM: A post-treatment software module to finalize and further process 3D scan data in any CAD solution.

Intuitive and easy to use by operators of any skill level, HandySCAN AEROPACK makes quality control and reverse engineering processes very efficient by reducing user impact on measurement results and accelerating generation time for final reports or CAD designs. Featuring unmatched performance, HandySCAN AEROPACK never compromises on diagnosis results or safety.

HandySCAN 3D is listed in the Airbus Technical Equipment Manual, which is referenced in its Structure Repair Manual. It is also part of Boeing’s Service Letter, meaning it can be used for recording physical attributes of aircraft dents of all Boeing commercial airplanes.

“The aerospace industry is facing increasing challenges due to manufacturers’ accelerated innovation, stricter regulatory standards, heightened concerns for passenger safety, mounting costs of grounded aircraft, and profitability targets,” explained Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Product Manager at Creaform. “Because the HandySCAN AEROPACK package was developed with these challenges in mind, aircraft and MRO companies can tackle them head on with our solution suite.”

