Husky Offers Injection Molding Solutions for Food and Beverage Packaging

Husky Injection Molding Systems had showcased the latest innovations and technologies that help its customers fulfill the continuously changing consumer preferences in the food and beverage markets at Gulfood Manufacturing.

Injection Molding Solutions for New Generation

New generation of consumers is looking for more diverse, unique, personalized products, a catalyst driving plastics producers to develop packages of different sizes, shapes and colors. Husky strives to provide integrated solutions that offers the lowest total cost to produce, freedom in packaging design, reduced operational risks, and parts that are optimized for the molding process and end consumer.

Husky offers a variety of injection molding solutions based on varying application and production needs.

At the show the company is highlighting:

New versatile hypet ® 5e PET systems portfolio

5e PET systems portfolio Flexible, lower cavitation nexpet™ system and mold

Next Generation Operating Model (NGOM), a digitalized end-to-end manufacturing system delivering unmatched speed and flexibility

In addition, Husky showcased its Multi-Layer Technology capabilities, offering tremendous opportunity to unlock the potential for conversions from alternate packaging, such as glass, carton and aluminum, to PET.

Multi-layer Technology for Various Applications

Husky demonstrated how its Multi-Layer Technology satisfies various application requirements, including barriers for light, oxygen and carbon dioxide, as well as bottles that dramatically enhance shelf appeal. On the booth, Husky is featuring a wide range of applications that can be manufactured in PET, including packages with exciting design and functional treatments, increased recycled content and light weighting capabilities and tethered closure designs to meet recycling and packaging legislation.

In addition to its suite of equipment and services for the plastics industry, Husky offers an unmatched level of global support in more than 40 countries and a range of aftermarket services to keep equipment running at maximum efficiency.

Value-added services include preform development, part optimization, factory planning, customer training, systems integration and complete asset management.

“Husky understands that market conditions and consumer demands in the Middle East and Africa are varied and constantly evolving,” said Wassim Labban, Husky’s Vice President, Rigid Packaging, EEMEIA, SEA, ANZ.

“As demographics shift consumer behavior, there is an increased demand for products that are more diverse, healthy and sustainable, which are better protected and brought to market faster. We are excited to be exhibiting at Gulfood Manufacturing to present our solutions designed to meet these needs and supporting the business goals of our customers.”

Source: http://www.husky.co/EN-US/