New Dispensing Valve for Jetting Liquids and Pastes

Adhesives specialist Intertronics now supplies the Vermes Microdispensing System (MDS) 1560, an easy-to use, cost effective jetting valve for a wide range of viscosities, including solder pastes. The product is based on Dynamic Shockwave Technology (DST), a revolutionary pneumatic actuator technology, which optimises the valve’s yield to achieve more precise dispensing. Able to dispense very small amounts in rapid succession, the consistent actuation power delivers high precision, even at the smallest dispense stroke.

The Vermes MDS 1560 dispenses small volumes of material at fast speeds with accuracy and repeatability, including onto 3D surfaces. It offers a high clock frequency ― ~500 Hz ― and dispensed shot sizes down to ~1 nl, a combination which allows extensive capability in material application, including dots and beads over complex geometries. The system is made up of two parts, the MDV 1560 Jetting Valve and the MDC 1500 Valve Controller. It has a simple set up and adjustment process and parameters can easily be modified on the fly to alter the dispensing pattern.

The MDS 1560 Jetting Valve can be mounted from any of three sides and has a rotatable fluid box, so is very adaptable to integration into dispensing automation or robotics, even when space is at a premium. The bayonet-style fluid box is simply removable, and the tappet change is easy and requires no additional tools, so exchanging of the dispensing medium is straightforward. It includes an integrated temperature system, including nozzle heating and monitoring, to deliver stable temperature and optimal material viscosity.

“Because this valve is based on DST, it differs from the traditional, piezo-based products on the market,” explained Peter Swanson, Managing Director of Intertronics. “Optimised channel guidance and configuration of the compression geometries generate a shock wave in the actuator. This is converted into a highly dynamic linear movement due to the special piston area. DST therefore enables a high level of power and precision.

“We have used the MDS 1560 to successfully jet solder pastes of Type 5 and smaller solder particle sizes, without plugging and clogging at the tappet tip ― something which is difficult to achieve with other technology,” added Swanson. “The valve is cost-effective and easy to use and we will be recommending it to customers for a wide range of applications, particularly for highly viscous and difficult to dispense materials.”

The scope for MDS 1560 application is extensive, including electronics, medical device manufacturing, automotive technology and consumer goods. In electronics for example, it can be used for jetting sealants or gaskets, solder paste dispensing onto PCBs, dispensing adhesives and more. The MDS 1560 is optimised for applying adhesives and coatings, solder pastes from Type 5 and higher, solder fluxes, inks, oils and greases, organic solvents and all aqueous solutions.

