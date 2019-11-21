Intertronics Offers Full Range of Patented Dymax Encompass™ Technology

Adhesives specialist Intertronics is supplying the expanded product range of Dymax Encompass™ adhesives, a patented technology that combines the benefits of See-Cure colour change and Ultra-Red® fluorescence into one light-curable product.

This combination means that manufacturers can benefit from the production efficiencies associated with rapid, on-demand curing, while also safeguarding against quality issues. Manufacturers can quickly confirm adhesive placement and cure, as well as easily inspect the bond-line.

In their uncured state, Dymax Encompass adhesives are blue, enabling visual confirmation of the adhesive’s quantity and placement. See-Cure technology means that they will transition to clear after they have been exposed to sufficient UV curing light, which visually confirms that the adhesive is cured.

Due to the incorporation of Ultra-Red technology, the adhesives fluoresce red under black light so that manufacturers can easily inspect the bond-line post cure, either as a manual or automated process. It is particularly effective when bonding plastics that naturally fluoresce blue, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). It produces a unique energy peak that cannot be reproduced by other compounds, which means that manufacturers can assemble or mark their products for positive identification.

The patented Ultra-Red technology — exclusive to Dymax for use in light-curable adhesives and coatings — does not absorb the same wavelengths used to cure the adhesive, which results in a faster, deeper cure when compared with blue fluorescing products.

Dymax Encompass adhesives are available in formulations which are curable with LED-based UV curing equipment, and in grades which have passed ISO 10993 biocompatibility testing for use within medical devices.

“This technology offers manufacturers benefits at each step of their process,” explained Peter Swanson, Managing Director of Intertronics. “Before and after curing, manufacturers can assurance of the quality of the assembled product, as well as improve the speed and efficiency of their process.”

“Design engineers are continually required to develop medical devices or electronics products of superior quality and reliability,” added Swanson. “Dymax Encompass adhesives offer benefits in accuracy, repeatability and verification and require no special equipment or additional space.”

The range includes a number of products, suitable for bonding different materials and for different industries. Adhesives are currently available to suit varying substrates including platinum, stainless steel, PC, PVC, ABS, CAP, PA, Nylon 12, PVC, PET and PEBA.

Source: www.intertronics.co.uk