Improved Sustainability for Chemistry Laboratories

Asynt reports on how chemistry labs, seeking to minimise water wastage, are electing to replace Liebig-style water condensers with their CondenSyn waterless air condenser, for both reflux and distillation reactions.

Synthetic experiments often include reflux and distillation steps, making a reflux condenser an essential tool for both research and teaching chemistry. Traditional condensers, cooled by a circulating fluid, are effective and widely used, however they are often operated directly with tap water. This not only creates an environmental and cost issue but also increases the risk of a laboratory flood. The use of an Asynt CondenSyn air condenser negates the need for any recirculating coolant during standard reflux and distillation conditions, saving time, money and water.

Our CondenSyn waterless condensers are rapidly becoming a necessity in laboratories all over the world, driven by their ease of use and massive associated water savings benefits compared to using traditional water condensers. Not only has the CondenSyn proved itself as a sustainable alternative for reflux reactions but increasingly also for distillation experiments using the CondenSyn Distillation Adapter. A typical Chemistry laboratory replacing their standard water condensers with CondenSyn units can expect to see a return on its investment in as little as 6 months. Dr Ffion McKeague, Technology Manager, Asynt

The CondenSyn waterless air condenser's unique design uses a special borosilicate glass manufacturing technique and this, together with a proprietary multiple hyperbolic profile, ensures optimum heat removal as vapors pass along its length. Offering clear visibility of ongoing experimental reflux, the Asynt CondenSyn is also easy to clean and maintain, whilst the incorporation of a non-roll feature helps prevent accidents if left on a lab bench. Asynt offers a range of CondenSyn to optimally suit different capacity round bottom flasks.