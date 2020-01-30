Composites Testing Techniques Training Course Reaches a Milestone

R-TECH Materials, one of the fastest growing polymer and composites testing laboratories in the UK, teamed up with ZwickRoell to offer an introductory training course covering the mechanical testing of composites. The courses are designed primarily for people with a limited experience in the principles and practices associated with the testing of composite materials.

Combining classroom based theory with practical demonstrations for the most common mechanical tests; ranging from the simple flexural testing to the more complex testing such as compression testing, the course covers everything participants would expect from an introductory training event including; defining what a composite material is, the common terms used in mechanical testing and why mechanical testing is carried out. It also looks at the theory of why the specimens used for testing are the shape and size they are and how to optimise a test setup to ensure reliable, repeatable and accurate results.

Alan Thomas of ZwickRoell UK, explains: “We offer many introductory testing courses to industry and when it came to a knowledgeable and professional composite testing provider we could have done no better than R-Tech Materials. Their laboratory facilities and high quality technical knowledge provide the perfect foundations for composite testing training and the quality of the course has been highly regarded by previous participants.”

Geraint Havard, R-TECH Materials’ Composites Manager, said: “We are delighted to be running these courses and we have recently reached a milestone of having trained over 100 delegates. Feedback reveals that delegates really like our approach of combining theory backed up by practical, live laboratory demonstrations.”

Composites testing courses are offered throughout the year and details of forthcoming courses can be found by visiting the ZwickRoell Website.

Source: https://www.zwickroell.com/en