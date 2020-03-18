Posted in | Materials Testing

Dynisco Testing Equipment Gains Cloud Connection

Check out page 34 of March's Plastics Machinery Magazine, to see how Dynisco is using IoT technology via the Microsoft Azure® to link Dynisco’s rheological testing products together.

Using cloud connect, a customer can correlate data from laboratory instruments (LMI5500, LCR7500, etc. ) back to on-line instruments (ViscoIndicator, ViscoSensor, etc.) to have real-time quality metrics of their process. Having a record of the process results can demonstrate consistent product quality. Consistent product quality can demand a higher price. This is specifically relevant to plastics recyclers. Plastics recyclers can’t always guarantee the quality of the raw material going into their process and must adjust parameters constantly to maintain consistent quality. Having insight into the entire run can ensure minimum quality standards.

Source: https://www.dynisco.com/

