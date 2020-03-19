Springer Nature Partners with PubChem to Improve Accessibility to Material and Property Data

A new partnership between Springer Nature and the open access database PubChem, hosted by the US National Institute of Health, now enables researchers to quickly identify reliable property information of materials and links to primary research. Springer Nature’s materials and properties database, SpringerMaterials serves researchers in the fields of chemistry, materials science, physics and beyond. This new collaboration means that over 32,000 compounds found on PubChem directly link to critically evaluated property data on SpringerMaterials.

Researchers using PubChem can now easily identify compounds with SpringerMaterials links under a specially dedicated SpringerMaterials Properties section on the “Chemical and Physical Properties” tab in the compound’s table of contents. This section represents the list of relevant compound property information available on SpringerMaterials. Clicking on any one of the properties in this list will direct users to the SpringerMaterials platform which provides detailed, critically evaluated property information on the compound of interest.

Finding relevant material property information is extremely important for researchers in materials science and related fields. At Springer Nature we are always looking for ways to streamline the workflows for our community of researchers across the globe, and to improve the ways in which we retrieve reliable information. Through this partnership, we are pleased to have taken a step towards making the search for materials data easier and supporting researchers to use verified, robust information to drive scientific innovation forward in the years and decades to come.

Dr. Michael Klinge, Director Product Management, SpringerMaterials

