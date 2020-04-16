The CondenSyn Waterless Air Condenser from Asynt is a proven ‘green’ replacement for water cooled condensers and suitable for greater than 95% of all chemical reflux applications.

Manufactured in the UK, the CondenSyn is a high-performance glass condenser, that requires no cooling water for operation. Unlike traditional Liebig condensers, which are cooled by a circulating fluid such as tap water, CondenSyn eliminates issues with water leakage and potential laboratory flooding. Also, by not using cooling water the environmental impact of your lab is reduced as is the cost of your water usage.

Offering clear visibility of ongoing experimental reflux, the Asynt CondenSyn is very easy to clean and maintain, whilst the incorporation of a non-roll feature helps prevent accidents if left on a lab bench. Asynt offers a range of CondenSyn to optimally suit different capacity round bottom flasks.

Many chemistry experiments include a reflux step, making a reflux condenser an essential tool for both research and teaching chemistry. As a result, driven by their ease of use and considerable benefits compared to using traditional water condensers - CondenSyn waterless air condensers have rapidly become a necessity in laboratories all over the world. Not only has the CondenSyn proved itself as a sustainable alternative for reflux reactions but increasingly also for distillation experiments using the CondenSyn Distillation Adapter.

A typical Chemistry laboratory replacing their standard water condensers with CondenSyn units can expect to see a return on its investment in as little as 6 months.

For further information on CondenSyn please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/asynt-condensyn-air-condenser/.