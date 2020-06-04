S.S. White Technologies Highlights Custom Flexible Shafts for Food Industry Applications

S.S. White Technologies, the worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of flexible shafts, highlights their bespoke flexible shaft solutions for food industry applications. Flexible shafts transmit rotary motion much like a solid shaft, but can be curved over, under, and around areas in ways a solid shaft cannot. Flexible shafts are used in a variety of food applications, such as in rotary knives, mixers, commercial kitchen equipment controls, and in industrial food packaging. S.S. White provides customers with custom flexible shaft solutions designed for individual applications, all backed by S.S. White’s wealth of experience and expertise.

Food industry applications suitable for using S.S. White Flexible Shafts include:

Rotary knives for the beef, pork, and poultry industry

Rotary knives and de-boners for the fish industry

Rotary knives to trim meet in taco- and kebab-style restaurants

Industrial fryers

Mixers

Various remote controls for kitchen equipment

Coffee machines, for grind adjustments

Glass bottle fabrication

Printing machines for food packaging

Packaging machines for pre-packed food

S.S. White FDA-compliant flexible shafts are resistant to the extreme temperatures found in food industry applications, such as in freezers and ovens. They are resistant to humidity, water, grease, oils, making them easy to clean through either washing or autoclaving. S.S. White’s flexible shaft casings and fittings are all food grade material, and food grade lubricants are available. Flexible shafts can easily be replaced should they fail and are far more affordable than other comparable solutions.

S.S. White provides flexible shaft assemblies as part of a custom solution. Every application in which a flexible shaft is used is different, and S.S. White not only manufactures the flexible shafts, but also provides the technical expertise to create bespoke solutions. The food industry requires precise, highly engineered products for a highly regulated environment, which S.S. White delivers consistently.

Source: https://www.sswhite.net/