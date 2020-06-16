A leading antimicrobial surface-coating from Irish company Kastus® is shown to be effective against the human coronavirus on treated glass and ceramic surfaces.

A patented surface-coating technology developed by Irish company Kastus® is shown to be effective against human coronavirus on treated surfaces, an independent Global testing laboratory has confirmed.

Founded in 2014, this pioneering antimicrobial surface-coating technology has a far reaching impact across a wide range of consumer brands and industries, and can be applied across everything from smartphones and touchscreen kiosks to screen protectors and ceramic tiles.

Kastus has previously been proven to block up to 99.99 per cent of surface bacteria and fungi including antibiotic-resistant superbugs such as MRSA and E. coli. Now new independent testing conducted by a leading Global test laboratory has confirmed that the Kastus technology is effective against human coronavirus on coated surfaces.

The Kastus coating is applied and baked in to the top layer of the glass or ceramics surface during the manufacturing process. Once it’s locked in, the Kastus coating is constantly working to help protect the underlying touchscreen device, glass, or ceramic surface, while its antimicrobial power is always on through the lifetime of the product.

“With this new validation and testing, we’re giving brands and commercial partners across the globe a solution that they can build into their products to get industry back on its feet again”, said company chief executive John Browne. “Our unique technology is particularly relevant to those businesses who use shared touchscreens and devices, helping to mitigate the spread of the virus, while addressing consumer concerns and reluctancy to use public touchscreens.”

While the Kastus coating is primarily designed for use on new products, companies can retrospectively add screen protectors with the coating applied to help provide enhanced protection, meaning it could soon be widely available across products such as touchscreen kiosks in restaurants, shopping centres and airports.

Kastus, who won the Irish Times overall Innovation award in 2017, is supported by backers that include Atlantic Bridge and Ascent Capital. The company is currently in the process of targeting a Series B funding round reflecting its intentions to more than double staff numbers to 50 people.

Source: https://kastus.com/