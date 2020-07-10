Posted in | Materials Testing | Sustainable Technologies | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation

Creaform’s Extends its Portfolio of NDT Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry with the Go!SCAN 3D White Light Scanner

Creaform, the worldwide leader in portable and automated 3D measurement solutions, today announced that the Go!SCAN 3D has been added to the company’s lineup of non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies for the oil and gas industry.

A complete 3D scan solution

“The Go!SCAN 3D white light scanner requires less preparation time, so technicians can carry out inspections on a pipe faster, reducing time spent in the ditch. It is really the ideal surface inspection tool for service companies looking for measurement speed and affordability. The Go!SCAN 3D really complements Creaform’s NDT offering, which already included the well-known HandySCAN 3D handheld scanner. The HandySCAN 3D remains the go-to solution for NDT integrity teams looking for high resolution, optimal accuracy, or 3D scanning on large surface areas,” said Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Product Manager at Creaform. “Both 3D scanners are equally viable solutions for pipeline inspection teams but deliver different benefits. Compared to traditional methods, such as a pit gauge, our 3D scanners offer unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and on-site reporting.”

The Go!SCAN 3D offers the same performances of the previous generation of HandySCAN 3D — but enables faster field deployment. In addition, Creaform has released a new version of its NDT software, Pipecheck 6.0. Pipecheck 6.0 features an additional module for wrinkle analysis. This module will enable technicians to identify and assess wrinkles on pipelines, which can greatly impact the long-term integrity of pipes and drive maintenance costs up.

“NDT and NDE service companies as well as pipeline owners can now benefit from a module that, when used with a 3D scanner, improves the reliability of assessing wrinkles on energy pipes,” added Mr. Lavoie. “Quality data regarding wrinkles can be captured faster, which inevitably leads to engineering teams making better decisions. This wrinkle analysis module will ultimately help save on overconservative maintenance costs as well as carry out more effective preventative maintenances and repairs.”

Join us for our webinar on September 23 and get the chance to ask an expert about Pipecheck´s Newest Features for Asset Integrity Assessment.

Source: https://www.creaform3d.com/en

