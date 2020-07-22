Nanoscribe Opens its New Microfabrication Experience Center

The Microfabrication Experience Center at Nanoscribe’s headquarters in Karlsruhe is opening its doors these days. Nanoscribe, a German high-tech company offering additive manufacturing systems for the nano, micro and mesoscale, welcomes its customers, partners, users, experts, and other stakeholders interested in 3D Microfabrication.

The Microfabrication Experience Center features spacious laboratory, exhibition, and conference rooms for product demonstrations, feasibility testing and trainings as well as workshops covering the entire spectrum of 3D Microfabrication.

The center bundles Nanoscribe’s offerings to provide the best possible opportunities to test and validate the feasibility of applications as well as improving 3D printing skills in close collaboration with Nanoscribe engineers. Moreover, in the Microfabrication Experience Center customers, partners, and interested parties can get together with Nanoscribe experts to discuss the demanding issues in 3D Microfabrication.

The Microfabrication Experience Center is a new facility at the Nanoscribe headquarters. Located in the ZEISS Innovation Hub at the gates of Campus North of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the center offers state-of-the-art equipment with the option of hosting events for up to 100 people on a total of 270 square meters. Thus, visitors can experience all aspects and facets of 3D Microfabrication.

Nanoscribe also hosts tailored visits for customers and interested parties to meet their specific interests. The Demolab is equipped with both printer lines – a Photonic Professional GT2 and a Quantum X maskless lithography system – and other production and characterization equipment. It therefore represents the heart of the center.

The Microfabrication Experience Center’s service portfolio ranges from individual product demonstrations, feasibility demonstrations or training courses to expert workshops and user meetings. Many of the Nanoscribe events are also offered online and broadcast live from the center to complement the face-to-face events in Karlsruhe.

Various opportunities to experience 3D Microfabrication

Anyone who visits Nanoscribe’s headquarters for individual consultation on 3D Microfabrication projects meets Nanoscribe sales experts and engineers at the new Microfabrication Experience Center. In the Demolab, visitors can participate in product demonstrations of the 3D printer Photonic Professional GT2 and the maskless lithography system Quantum X. These sessions provide a strong first impression of what is possible with Nanoscribe’s 3D Microfabrication technology based on Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP) and Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL®). It is a proven way to experience the impressive system performance based on hardware and software features.

The center is also the place for training sessions where new and experienced users practice working with the hardware and software of the Nanoscribe 3D printers. In addition, the center connects customers, partners and interested parties in 3D Microfabrication with Nanoscribe experts to discuss current challenges, developments, and emerging trends. Topics of interest include 3D printing, prototyping, mastering and replication, as well as many more aspects of high-precision additive manufacturing.

“We aim to inspire our customers and enable them to materialize their groundbreaking ideas and innovations with our 3D Microfabrication technology”, states Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO and co-founder of Nanoscribe. “The new Microfabrication Experience Center is therefore important to validate the suitability of our technology for customers’ projects and to intensify partnerships. As a reliable partner in 3D Microfabrication we provide collaboration, problem solving and training options”, Hermatschweiler points out.

On-site and online events go hand in hand

Especially in today's world, digital events and services are an important extension. In addition to the various on-site offers of the center, Nanoscribe provides effective, comprehensive and fast online services. The Microfabrication Experience Center is the place from where the Nanoscribe team broadcasts a multitude of online events: customer visits, product demonstrations, training sessions, webinars, workshops and more.

Together with the Demolab, a conference room and a showroom with instructional exhibits and multimedia offerings, the Microfabrication Experience Center gives a broad all-round view of the realistic opportunities in 3D Microfabrication.

We invite you to daily insights into the Microfabrication Experience Center via our social media channels LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook every day this week.

The new Microfabrication Experience Center at the Nanoscribe’s headquarters in the ZEISS Innovation Hub in Karlsruhe.

Source: https://www.nanoscribe.com/en/