Posted in | Materials Research | Design and Innovation | Aerospace Materials | Events

Jamco Corporation Announces Project Blue Sky Initiative for Hygienic, Touchless Air Cabin Technologies

Jamco Corporation announces its new “Project Blue Sky” initiative, which is a global, collaborative clean cabin initiative between Jamco and its affiliates to develop and produce touchless, hygienic cabin interior products for the aerospace industry. This clean cabin initiative seeks to increase cabin cleanliness and to alleviate passenger stress during air travel, both critically important in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.

Related Stories

The “Project Blue Sky” initiative includes the latest in hygienic and touchless air cabin technologies, including seats, cabin dividers, and lavatories, as well as improved disinfection technologies for use in locations throughout the cabin. The initiative is born out of Jamco’s commitment to help ease the transition to a “new normal” and a new era of cleanliness in the commercial aerospace industry.

The “Project Blue Sky” initiative includes the development of products such as the Clean Cabin Divider. A transparent seat divider affixed above the seat, the Clean Cabin Divider acts as a barrier to limit the potential transmission of germs. The Clean Cabin Divider was designed with consideration to passenger visibility and security, cost effective header design, and passenger comfort.

In the lavatory, touchless products such as the Hands-Free Toilet Seat/Lid, Hands-Free Waste Flap, and Touchless Faucet all minimize contact in high-touch areas, reducing the possible spread of germs between passengers and crew, as well as reducing the need for disinfection.

Jamco is also working to revolutionize the process of aircraft disinfection through its UV disinfection concepts. The company is pursuing the development of UV disinfection technology; ultraviolet rays have been proven to destroy the DNA structure of viruses and bacteria, thus preventing the spread of diseases. Jamco’s UV disinfection concept includes installing new, human-safe UV technology in lavatories, galleys, and seating areas to enable disinfection and germ elimination during flight.

Source: https://www.jamco.co.jp/en/index.html

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Jamco America, Inc. (2020, August 10). Jamco Corporation Announces Project Blue Sky Initiative for Hygienic, Touchless Air Cabin Technologies. AZoM. Retrieved on August 10, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54398.

  • MLA

    Jamco America, Inc. "Jamco Corporation Announces Project Blue Sky Initiative for Hygienic, Touchless Air Cabin Technologies". AZoM. 10 August 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54398>.

  • Chicago

    Jamco America, Inc. "Jamco Corporation Announces Project Blue Sky Initiative for Hygienic, Touchless Air Cabin Technologies". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54398. (accessed August 10, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Jamco America, Inc. 2020. Jamco Corporation Announces Project Blue Sky Initiative for Hygienic, Touchless Air Cabin Technologies. AZoM, viewed 10 August 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54398.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Epoxy Testing for Resistance to Bases

In this interview, AZoM talks to Christine Desplat, an R&D engineer at Master Bond Inc., about the testing Master Bond does to discover an epoxy's resistance to bases.

Epoxy Testing for Resistance to Bases

Capabilities of Next-Generation Spectrophotometers

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Robert Keighley, senior staff scientist at SHIMADZU, about spectrophotometer, and the capabilities of the next-generation models available on the market.

Capabilities of Next-Generation Spectrophotometers

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »