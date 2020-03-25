Product Designed in Collaboration with Boeing and Teague to Ensure Maximum Comfort and Functionality

Jamco America, Inc., one of the most experienced interior products suppliers and turnkey aircraft interiors integrators in the industry, delivered its Venture™ Premium Class Seat into service in 2019, providing a maximized customer experience while mitigating airlines’ operation costs.

Jamco’s Venture reverse herring-bone business class seat is currently designed for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777 airplane. Its concept embodies Jamco’s commitment to creating premium aircraft interior products that harmonize aesthetics, comfort and technology by providing the best-in-class flight experience to passengers, from the moment they board to the final taxi to the gate.

Airlines benefit from the Venture seat’s sleek, industrial design, which Jamco created with sustainability in mind. The product is made with recycled materials and is lighter than its predecessors (reducing fuel costs), easy to install and requires less overall maintenance.

“During the design process of the Venture seat, our main goal was to maximize the passenger experience while minimizing the operational costs for airlines,” says Jeremy Hunter, Sr. Sales & Marketing Manager. “What we’ve created is a product that is lightweight, efficient and made with fewer parts, without compromising the integrity of the seat. We’re proud to offer a quality product that caters to the needs of both the airline and its passengers.”

With the Venture line, seats are configured so that every passenger has direct aisle access, fully lie-flat seats, and seamless surroundings including minimal trim due to the trim less patented tencate panel backshell. Additional features include a capacitive touch PCU with customizable LED colors and button icons, customizable mood lighting, elegant leather upholstery, adjustable meal tray, and an 18.5-inch entertainment screen that is mounted such that the passenger can watch in-flight entertainment from gate-to-gate. In addition, Venture’s thoughtful design minimizes weight at approximately 85 kg per pax; substantially lighter than comparable models.

Venture is currently flying on the KLM 787-10 and Air Europa 787-9 Dreamliner airplane, with additional airlines to follow. Come experience the Venture seat for yourself!

Source: https://www.jamco-america.com/