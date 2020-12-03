Posted in | Sustainable Technologies | Materials Analysis

Efficiently Inspect Complex Piping Systems with the Olympus IPLEX™ GAir Long Videoscope

Enabling fast, easy and accurate long-distance inspections, the IPLEX™ GAir long videoscope solution combines maneuverability with high-quality, wide-view images to make complex pipe inspections fast and efficient.

The interior of pipelines that carry hazardous material are inspected for corrosion and other defects using videoscopes. Long, complex piping is especially difficult to navigate and inspect because of complex bends and potential obstructions. The IPLEX GAir long scope solution solves these challenges with a combination of pneumatic articulation that enables maneuverability at distances up to 30 meters with outstanding image quality.

Extend your reach

To reach the inspection target quickly, the videoscope’s unique guide head enables it to slide easily through pipe joints while pneumatic articulation provides fine control, even when the 30 m (98 ft) insertion tube is fully extended. To enable easy inspection, a gravity sensor automatically rotates the onscreen image regardless of the scope’s orientation, while the insertion length indicator tracks how far the videoscope has been extended.

Faster inspections

The videoscope’s advanced image sensor, ultra-bright LED illumination and image processing software provide clear wide-view images that enable users to see more in a single view. For an even wider view, an optional 220-degree fish-eye optical tip adaptor is available to show both the pipe’s side wall and forward view at the same time.

See clearly from a safer distance

For dangerous or hazardous inspections, such as inside nuclear power plants, users can set up the videoscope and control it from a safer location up to 100 m (328 ft) away. The videoscope’s touch screen can be detached from the main unit and positioned up to 5 m (16 ft away), while wireless capabilities make it easy to share screen images with colleagues.

Thoughtfully designed with pneumatic articulation and advanced tools that ease the challenges of long-distance pipe inspections, the IPLEX GAir videoscope offers flexible maneuverability with bright, high-quality, wide-view images to locate and identify defects from afar.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/ 

