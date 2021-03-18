Toughened NASA Low Outgassing Epoxy Derived from Sustainable Ingredients

Master Bond Supreme 70CN is a two-part epoxy adhesive formulated using a natural, renewable, and sustainable ingredient. This moderate viscosity unfilled epoxy is black in color and can be utilized for bonding, sealing, coating, and potting. As a toughened system, it resists thermal cycling and is ideal for bonding dissimilar substrates.

As part of Master Bond’s sustainability drive, this product offers the advantage of lowering the carbon footprint. At the same time, it does not compromise the performance and features a high tensile strength of over 10,000 psi and a glass transition temperature of 125-130°C. Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer, Master Bond

Supreme 70CN bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, ceramics, many rubbers, plastic materials, and especially composites, with low shrinkage upon cure. It passes NASA low outgassing specifications, offers excellent chemical resistance, and is serviceable from -100°F to 400°F. This system has a high volume resistivity exceeding 1014 ohm-cm, and a relatively low exotherm. The product has a Shore D hardness of 75-85 at room temperature.

The formulation exhibits very good flow properties with a mixed viscosity of 2,500 to 5,000 cps and convenient working life of 60 to 90 minutes. The optimal cure schedule is overnight at room temperature followed by 4-5 hours at 140°F to 170°F. Supreme 70CN can be used in aerospace, electric vehicle, electronic, optoelectronic, battery, and OEM applications, particularly those involving composites and fibers. In addition to specialty packaging in the form of premixed & frozen syringes and syringe kits, it is available in the standard packaging of ½ pint, pint, quart, and gallon kits.

Read more about Master Bond's toughened adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/flexibilized-and-toughened-adhesive-systems