Buehler Presents Etching of Stainless and Maraging Steels Webinar

Buehler is offering Metallography & Etching of Stainless and Maraging Steels, an educational webinar presentation in English on April 28, 2021, at 12:00pm CST. This presentation will focus on metallography and etching for stainless and maraging steels which are prevalent in the aerospace manufacturing industry such as engine, landing gear and exhaust components, helicopter undercarriages, slat tracks, superstructure joints and rocket motor cases. Etching reveals the microstructure of material samples. Metallurgists in heat treat facilities, manufacturing and research analyze metals through etching to reveal microstructural details.

Image Credit: Buehler

This is the third webinar in the 2021 Etching and Microstructure series and will provide the foundation for understanding etching processes in metallography of Stainless and Maraging Steels. These materials are:

Austenitic Stainless Steel is the most common type of stainless steel on the market. These stainless steel alloys are not magnetic, but may become magnetic after cold working.

Ferritic Stainless Steel, the second most common type of stainless steel. Ferritic stainless steels are inherently magnetic.

Martensitic Stainless Steel are the rarest forms of stainless steel. It is much stronger than most other stainless steels and used in aerospace applications and is referred to as maraging steel.

The term ‘maraging’ is derived from the combination of the words martensite and age-hardening. Maraging steel is essentially free of carbon, which distinguishes it from other types of steel. The combination of high strength and toughness found with maraging steel makes it well suited for safety-critical aircraft structures that require high strength and damage tolerance.

George Vander Voort, renowned physical metallurgist and an exclusive consultant to Buehler will deliver this webinar. He served as Buehler’s Director of Research and Technology for over a decade and has over 50 years of experience as a worldwide leading expert in microstructural analysis, interpretation and measurement.

The “Stainless and Maraging Steels” webinar will cover the core principles of etching for microstructural analysis in a metallographic setting and including:

Review fundamental principles of preparation of stainless and maraging steels

Share recommended preparation routes

Advise on common preparation problems

Provide recommendations on etch selection

Demonstrate microstructures typical of this material group Highlight common problems in processing and analysis Discuss key techniques to ensure success

Live Questions and Answers session

This webinar is ideal for metallurgists, metallographers, and metallurgical technicians, engineers, quality control and laboratory personnel in any metallography facility preparing carbon and alloy steels. It will also benefit those working in adjacent fields such as mechanical testing, failure analysis and engineering - where metallography is not necessarily an everyday need, but an understanding of what it is and how it can be used to characterize materials and properties.

Registration is complimentary and a replay will also be available. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Participation after the Webinar. To register for the complimentary webinar visit http://www.buehler.com. If the Webinar interests you, but the date does not suit you, simply register to receive the recording shortly after the event. The upcoming topics are listed in the Buehler webinar registration page.