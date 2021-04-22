Creaform Expands with New Center in Texas

Houston, Texas, April 21, 2021 — Creaform, a worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced the opening of a new office and innovation center in Texas today. Strategically located in Houston, this investment strengthens Creaform’s geographic footprint within the United States and furthers its global expansion initiatives.

Image Credit: Creaform

At the new location, customers will be able to benchmark the full portfolio of Creaform portable and automated 3D metrology solutions for a variety of applications, including quality control, NDT surface inspections and product design. The site features a fully-automated CUBE-R 3D scanning CMM and a technology center for seminars, workshops and one-on-one demonstrations.

The new center complements Creaform’s existing US footprint with greater geopraphic and multi-industry coverage, provides a centralized hub for regional operations, and anchors its US-based metrology services and support teams. Initially founded and headquartered in Canada, Creaform has steadily grown US operations through regional staff placements and a California office established in 2015.

“The United States continues to be a focal point for Creaform. Our technologies provide solutions for manufacturing, automotive, energy and aerospace industries from coast to coast,” explains Jarrod Schmidt, National Sales Manager for Creaform USA. “Texas is a growing hub for technological innovation and offers great customer outreach opportunities for our team across the United States. Creaform now will be able to more effectively provide support and expertise for each region’s unique manufacturing and quality control challenges.”

To inaugurate the new office, Creaform will host a hybrid celebration beginning May 6 that includes a virtual event with a demonstration of the CUBE-R and opportunities for one-on-one virtual or in-person meetings the week of May 10. Businesses interested in integrating 3D scanning into their quality control process or other applications are invited to send parts for demonstrations. Free event registration, available here. To book a meeting, check the schedule here.

About Creaform

Creaform develops, manufactures, and sells 3D portable and automated measurement technologies and specializes in engineering services. The company offers innovative solutions for applications such as 3D scanning, reverse engineering, quality control, non-destructive testing, product development, and numerical simulation (FEA/CFD). Its products and services cater to a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, heavy industries, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, power generation, research and education.

With headquarters and manufacturing operations in Lévis, Québec, Creaform operates innovation centers in Lévis as well as Grenoble, France, with direct sales operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Singapore. Creaform is part of the Ultra Precision Technologies, a division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion.