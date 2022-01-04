Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | Design and Innovation | Building and Construction | New Product

Exhibition Stands From Recycled Energy Chains!

The “chainge” program has officially begun in the UK. Our energy chains are now been recycled in a circular way, allowing us to reuse them in our own innovation display stands. 

Image Credit: igus

Working in collaboration with our recycling partner, MyGroup in Hull, old energy chains were remanufactured into Storm Boards – versatile structural recycled plastic boards.

Storm Boards are used in a variety of applications; from furniture and shop fittings to replacing timber in various constructions. Seeing the potential, we decided to reduce our carbon footprint and use them in our display stands. These display stands are available for any of our customers completely free of charge! They are delivered at the customers premises, fully stocked with a range of specifically tailored igus® products.

In the past the panels and shelves were made from energy intensive aluminium but now we are replacing these with our Storm Board panels, containing the recycled energy chains.

Exhibition stands from recycled energy chains!

Video Credit: igus UK Ltd/YouTube.com

To find out more, visit the website- https://www.igus.co.uk/info/echain-recycling-program

