An opportunity to tour MURA's first HydroPRS advanced plastic recycling site

On the 26th of October MURA invited various partners to explore their site before commissioning begins in early 2024. These partners included Igus, who were the first commercial business to invest back in 2020. The day consisted of various talks from stakeholders, including MURA CEO Dr Steve Mahon.

Image Credit: MURA

Groups were then taken on a site tour led by members of the Project Development team who explained the HydroPRS process from start to finish.