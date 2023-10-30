An opportunity to tour MURA's first HydroPRS advanced plastic recycling site

On the 26th of October MURA invited various partners to explore their site before commissioning begins in early 2024. These partners included Igus, who were the first commercial business to invest back in 2020. The day consisted of various talks from stakeholders, including MURA CEO Dr Steve Mahon.
Image Credit: MURA
Groups were then taken on a site tour led by members of the Project Development team who explained the HydroPRS process from start to finish.
"This fascinating day gave a real tangible insight into how plastics recycling will be part of a sustainable future. Thank you for the tour and welcome, Igus congratulates MURA on the successful construction of this plant”.
Matthew Aldridge, Igus UK Managing Director