Change in SPECTRO Management: Michael Privik Succeeds Dr. Christoph Mätzig

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH today announced a change in management. Dr. Christoph Mätzig, who is moving within the AMETEK Group and has taken over the management of the Ultra Precision Technologies division effective January 1st, 2022, will be succeeded by Michael Privik, who has been a member of the senior management team since 2016.

Michael Privik. Image Credit: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

A native of Duisburg, Germany, Michael began his career at SPECTRO back in 1991. After starting out in the customer support center, he played a key role in helping to establish the X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) product line, where he managed the applications laboratory. Finally, he moved to sales and held various positions including responsibility for all EMEA sales. Since 2016, Michael Privik has been a member of the Executive Board as Managing Director Global Sales & Marketing. He has now been appointed Business Unit Managing Director as of January 1st, 2022.

"In the course of my 30 years with SPECTRO, I have experienced all the ups and downs. Today, SPECTRO is excellently positioned – we have qualified employees, state-of-the-art technologies and market-leading products. This is something we can grow with. I would like to continue this positive development. And the customer will definitely continue to be our focus," explained Privik. However, there are also challenges to overcome. In particular, he said, rising inflation and the global shortage of materials are worthy of mention. "We will respond to this with appropriate measures and make selective changes."

Dave Samyn, Head of the Material Analysis Division of SPECTRO's parent company AMETEK: “I would like thank Dr. Christoph Mätzig for his outstanding work over the past five years. SPECTRO has built upon its strong history and evolved impressively under his direction. I am sure that Michael Privik, with his many years of management experience, will continue SPECTRO on the growth path that has been chosen and lead the company into a successful future. I am very much looking forward to further cooperation."

About SPECTRO:

SPECTRO — a unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK, Inc. — manufactures advanced instruments, develops the best solutions for elemental analysis in a broad range of applications, and provides exemplary customer service.

SPECTRO’s products are known for their superior technical capabilities that deliver measurable benefits to the customer. From its foundation in 1979 until today, more than 50,000 analytical instruments have been delivered to customers around the world.

AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5.5 billion

Source: https://www.spectro.com/

