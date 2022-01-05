Silver Filled, Low Outgassing Epoxy for EMI/RFI Shielding

Master Bond EP4S-80 is a one component silver filled epoxy which meets NASA low outgassing requirements. It has an unlimited working life at room temperature and a moderate heat cure requirement of 80°C. With a viscosity of 10,000-15,000 cps, EP4S-80 has a smooth flow and is easily brushable, making it ideal for EMI/RFI shielding and static dissipation. This formulation can also be used in a variety of applications where electrical conductivity is required: bonding, sealing, coating, as well as gap filling and encapsulating.

Master Bond EP4S-80. Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

​​​​​​​EP4S-80 features excellent mechanical properties with a tensile modulus of 500,000-600,000 psi and a compressive strength of 22,000-24,000 psi at 25°C. This electrically conductive system offers a volume resistivity of 0.02-0.06 ohm-cm and a thermal conductivity of 1.30-1.44 W/(m•K). Upon curing, EP4S-80 offers low shrinkage, excellent dimensional stability and a glass transition temperature of 130-135°C. Serviceable over the temperature range of -60°C to +150°C [-75°F to +300°F], this compound adheres well to a variety of substrates such as metals, composites, glass, ceramics, semiconductor materials and many plastics. It is packaged in ounce and pound jars.

Master Bond NASA Low Outgassing Adhesives

Master Bond EP4S-80 is a one part, flowable epoxy system for bonding, sealing, coating, gap filling and encapsulation applications. It meets NASA low outgassing requirements and cures at moderate temperature. Read more about Master Bond’s NASA low outgassing adhesives at ​​​​​​​https://www.masterbond.com/certifications/nasa-low-outgassing or contact Tech Support.

Source: https://www.masterbond.com/