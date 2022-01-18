SPECTRO Announces Newest SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has announced its newest, top-of-the-line SPECTRO ARCOS inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer — representing the next generation of industry-leading ICP-OES technology. The new SPECTRO ARCOS precisely analyzes the elemental composition of metals, chemicals, petrochemicals, and more to deliver the critically accurate measurements that industry and academia can depend on.

SPECTRO ARCOS inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer.

The next-generation enhancements introduced in the new SPECTRO ARCOS are rooted in extensive customer input, coupled with advances in proven technologies. SPECTRO ARCOS is known for exceptional optical performance, wavelength coverage, sensitivity, and resolution, safeguarding the users’ ability to get the right analytical results, performance, and productivity. The new SPECTRO ARCOS is further enhanced with key refinements, offering even greater flexibility and usability while emphasizing long-term savings and a lower cost-of-ownership. Features include:

New DSOI plasma viewing option : The new dual side-on interface (DSOI) version featuring two optical interfaces adds sensitivity and eliminates contamination/matrix compatibility issues that can plague vertical-torch dual-view models. If the DSOI is not needed, a standard SPECTRO ARCOS side-on plasma (SOP) version features a dedicated radial, single side-on interface for stability and precise performance.

: The new dual side-on interface (DSOI) version featuring two optical interfaces adds sensitivity and eliminates contamination/matrix compatibility issues that can plague vertical-torch dual-view models. If the DSOI is not needed, a standard SPECTRO ARCOS side-on plasma (SOP) version features a dedicated radial, single side-on interface for stability and precise performance. MultiView plasma viewing option : Users select either high-sensitivity axial plasma observation to excel at trace analysis or high-precision radial plasma observation for high matrix loads and organic solutions. The latter option includes a periscope-free MultiView version that enables operators to literally “turn” SPECTRO ARCOS from true radial view into true axial view, or vice-versa, in 90 seconds. With the DSOI option, MultiView becomes even more versatile, offering added sensitivity for the radial mode.

: Users select either high-sensitivity axial plasma observation to excel at trace analysis or high-precision radial plasma observation for high matrix loads and organic solutions. The latter option includes a periscope-free MultiView version that enables operators to literally “turn” SPECTRO ARCOS from true radial view into true axial view, or vice-versa, in 90 seconds. With the DSOI option, MultiView becomes even more versatile, offering added sensitivity for the radial mode. Advanced CMOS detectors : Line-array detectors, based on complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology, are equal to or surpass the performance of legacy CCD detectors. The technology eliminates blooming and can read low signals from trace elements even in the vicinity of intense matrix lines. Additionally, it offers a high dynamic range and eliminates on-chip cooling. Plus, single-unit costs for CMOS detectors are drastically lower than 2-D models.

: Line-array detectors, based on complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology, are equal to or surpass the performance of legacy CCD detectors. The technology eliminates blooming and can read low signals from trace elements even in the vicinity of intense matrix lines. Additionally, it offers a high dynamic range and eliminates on-chip cooling. Plus, single-unit costs for CMOS detectors are drastically lower than 2-D models. Exceptional ORCA : SPECTRO’s innovative Optimized Rowland Circle Alignment (ORCA) polychromator optical technology escapes the shortcomings of other echelle-based optical systems. SPECTRO ARCOS delivers a high resolution over a wide spectral range — a 130 to 770 nanometers (nm) total range — with the industry’s best transparency below 180 nm. Results: simpler method development even in line-rich metal matrices with greater accuracy.

: SPECTRO’s innovative Optimized Rowland Circle Alignment (ORCA) polychromator optical technology escapes the shortcomings of other echelle-based optical systems. SPECTRO ARCOS delivers a high resolution over a wide spectral range — a 130 to 770 nanometers (nm) total range — with the industry’s best transparency below 180 nm. Results: simpler method development even in line-rich metal matrices with greater accuracy. Ultra-high-speed readout: SPECTRO ARCOS can completely analyze simpler matrices in as little as 30 seconds with its fully simultaneous performance and powerful generator/readout capabilities. While other spectrometers may struggle to produce one measurement a minute, SPECTRO ARCOS users, whatever the matrix, can analyze more samples in less time with the assurance of solid security and full traceability.

Plus, there’s more. An exclusive solid-state, 2000 W, laterally-diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) generator provides the industry’s highest power. The no-purge, UV-PLUS sealed gas purification technology enables fast startup, no chance of contamination, and annual gas consumables savings up to about $3,500 (€3,000) annually. As the only totally air-cooled ICP-OES analyzer, the costs and hassles of an external water-based cooling system are eliminated. New intuitive software ensures unequaled ease, speed, and traceability. Usability enhancements allow for easy operation, simplified sample introduction, and direct maintenance accessibility.

The new SPECTRO ARCOS is available in six versions, depending on choices of plasma viewing technology and elemental wavelength range. For example, the new DSOI plasma observation affords twice the sensitivity of conventional radial views — without the complexities and costs of vertical dual-view models. A MultiView option lets users easily switch between true axial or true radial observation. All versions feature a sleek, ergonomic chassis that fits any standard lab bench and can accommodate many autosamplers/sample introduction systems. Available options include a SPECTRO Intelligent Valve System upgrade kit and a portable video camera for remote monitoring.

All SPECTRO spectrometers are supported through AMECARE services to help ensure uninterrupted performance and a maximum ROI life. AMECARE services include secure, unidirectional SPECTRO PROTEKT global remote monitoring that offers ongoing diagnostics and alerts.

The new flagship SPECTRO ARCOS leads SPECTRO’s advanced suite of ICP-OES analyzers — and is immediately available. For more information, visit: www.spectro.com/arcos

