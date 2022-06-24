Good News: KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte is Partnering with ModuVision

This year KNAUER is celebrating the 60th company anniversary and there is more reason for joy. The management is excited to announce that KNAUER has just taken an important step. They aquired a company based in Vlissingen in the Netherlands. This hightech company is an expert in the field of lab automation. The KNAUER team fell in love with the liquid handlers of ModuVision.

Gerda van de Beek, Jan Willem Mol (ModuVision), Alexandra Knauer, and Carsten Losch (KNAUER) at Analytica in Munich. Image Credit: KNAUER

“We look forward to cooperating very closely with the experts from ModuVision. This acquisition fits very well to our strategy.” said the CEOs Alexandra Knauer and Carsten Losch from KNAUER.

The contracts were signed in Vlissingen on June 13, 2022. The company ModuVision BV will continue to exist as an affiliate of KNAUER and both companies are convinced that partnering very closely will be a win win situation for both teams. All contracts with employees, suppliers and partners will remain valid. ModuVision will continue to serve customers in the field of GC and LC.

“We welcome the partnership with KNAUER very much and we expect a great benefit for both companies,” said ModuVision CEO Jan Willem Mol.

ModuVision is a holding with two companies. Building upon 100+ years of combined experience they offer a range of high-quality OEM products for the analytical instrumentation market.

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH develops and produces laboratory instruments in Berlin, Germany and is best known for liquid chromatography systems and components. These are used to separate molecules. The systems serve analytical purposes as well as the purification of valuable substances, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients. High-pressure dosing applications and engineering services according to customer requirements are another important business area. Owner Alexandra Knauer manages the Berlin-based company together with Carsten Losch. Both are committed to sustainable and responsible corporate governance with a focus on users, the 170 employees and society.

Source: https://www.knauer.net/