Ultra-Low Viscosity, Biocompatible Epoxy Offers Optical Clarity

Master Bond EP4CL-80Med is a one part, optically clear epoxy developed for use in medical device assembly applications. It withstands repeated sterilization cycles and passes ISO 10993-5 testing for non-cytotoxicity. This product cures at moderate temperatures of around 80-85 °C within 60 to 90 minutes and faster at slightly higher temperatures.

Master Bond EP4CL-80Med. Image Credit: Master Bond

As a one part, non-premixed and frozen system, it contains no solvents, and has an “unlimited” working life at room temperature. Suitable for bonding, sealing, impregnating, and coating, it provides a high glass transition temperature of 155-160 °C and has an extremely low viscosity of 50-150 cps at 25 °C. This allows it to be applied by brushing, spraying, and spin coating.

EP4CL-80Med provides notable strength properties including a compressive strength of 12,000-14,000 psi and a high tensile modulus of 450,000-500,000 psi at room temperature. It is serviceable over the temperature range of -62 °C to +232 °C. This compound is an excellent electrical insulator with a volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm at room temperature and has a refractive index of 1.52 at 25 °C. EP4CL-80Med has good resistance to many sterilization methods, including autoclaving, dry heat, radiation, and chemical sterilants. Furthermore, it resists vaporized hydrogen peroxide, a sterilization technology from STERIS®. It bonds well to a variety of substrates such as metals, composites, ceramics, and many plastics. Packaging is available in jars and cans, as well as syringes.

Master Bond Sterilization Resistant Epoxies

Master Bond EP4CL-80Med is a one part epoxy for bonding, sealing and coating that passes ISO 10993-5 and withstands many types of sterilization. It can cure at temperatures as low as 80 °C unlike conventional one part, heat curing systems. Read more about Master Bond’s sterilization resistant epoxy adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/sterilization-resistant-adhesives

Source: https://www.masterbond.com/

