Count On Tools Manufactures Replacement Opus Risers for RPS Selective Soldering Equipment

Mar 7 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Count On Tools, Inc. (COT), a leading provider of precision components and SMT spare parts, manufactures RPS Automation Selective Solder Risers for the Opus range of selective soldering machines. The nozzles are machined from special alloy steel with N65 magnets. The easy drop-in replacements are designed for long-lasting, dependable performance.

Image Credit: Count On Tools, Inc.

As selective soldering continues to become more popular in the electronics manufacturing industry, Count On Tools has realized the need for higher quality selective solder nozzles that can consistently apply flux and solder to component leads without disturbing nearby SMT components. Count On Tools custom selective solder nozzles assist to replace labor-intensive hand soldering while eliminating defects caused by wave soldering machines in the market’s most popular selective soldering equipment.

Additionally, Count On Tools offers custom selective solder nozzles based on specific application requirements. This includes special wave form sizes and extended or shortened lengths. Generally, these nozzles can be completed in 3-5 days with savings up to 50 percent less than OEM nozzles.

Being a one-stop shop, the company strives to offer the widest range of SMT nozzles and consumables as possible. All COT products are NEW and meet or exceed all OEM specifications. COT parts are a direct replacement, ultimately saving over buying directly from the OEM.

Count On Tools is a leading provider of precision machined components, SMT spare parts and Swiss-made hand tools, locally and globally. The company has won numerous awards for its quality products and service.

Count On Tools holds and maintains current ITAR registration, 07FFL, 02SOT, and a first-class Quality Management System.

Source: https://www.cotinc.com/

