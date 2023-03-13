SSAB to Showcase Strenx® Performance Steel in Cconstruction and Transportation Equipment at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2023

SSAB, a global leader in high-strength steel production, features Strenx® performance steel and the benefits it brings to construction equipment in Central Hall booth #31215 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. Strenx® is a high-strength structural steel that successfully helps manufacturers around the world build stronger, lighter and more sustainable equipment, in uses ranging from lifting and land clearing to earthmoving, material handling, hauling and trucking.

The right mix of properties and quality. Fassi, a global leader in the manufacture of hydraulic cranes, reaches lighter weight with Strenx® steel. The steel used in this crane offers not only a lower weight/strength ratio, but also high toughness, good welding and bending properties, and good consistency in physical, chemical, and mechanical properties. Image Credit: SSAB

Strenx® Helps to Cut Weight and Haul More Freight

Today’s heavy equipment needs to haul more, load more and lift more loads safely, challenging equipment owners to deal with the challenge of operating heavier equipment, rising fuel costs and driver shortages. On the roads, as container weights increase, equipment tare weights need to decrease to keep within the legal limits for gross vehicle weight. Strenx® steel is helping to meet the market’s need for lighter, yet durable trailer chassis and booms to maximize load-carrying capacity.

For example, Strenx® in an upgraded side-dump trailer design was a game-changer that brought major weight savings to trailer and body builder Cross Country Manufacturing, Canadian trailer manufacturer.

“Customers benefit with an improved cost of ownership through operational savings such as lower fuel consumption,” says Bill Yorke, Cross Country Manufacturing VP Sales. “They can enjoy a higher return on investment because the lighter overall weight puts the vehicle in a lighter licensing class, providing tare weight savings. We were able to add capacity without adding more weight, increasing payload, which means fewer trips, higher productivity and fuel efficiency.”

Strenx® is also used in rear impact guards for underride protection to help lower the risk of fatal injuries in rear-end collisions, providing a better strength-to-weight ratio than aluminum guards.

Puts Higher Productivity Within Reach

As a steel with high yield strength, Strenx® has proven successful in lifting equipment, bringing more power, reach and flexibility to the job site. It is designed to work under high load stresses without compromising on safety or causing equipment failure, providing maximum strength, lift height and lift capacity at less weight.

Strenx® high-strength steel plate, tubes and hollow sections in reduced thicknesses can benefit cranes, hoists, spider lifts, scissor lifts, boom lifts, cherry pickers, telehandlers and more. Thanks to its tight thickness and flatness tolerances, Strenx® steel enables fabricators to accurately bend the components needed.

How Strenx® Benefits Construction and Transportation Equipment

Improved trailer design for safety

Greater boom reach in lifting equipment

Fuel efficiency gains and higher profitability overall

Lighter-weight models give operators lower cost of ownership

Increased profitability due to higher payloads and lower fuel consumption

Easy to weld, cut and form using regular workshop techniques

Strenx® Steel Makes a More Sustainable Choice

Strenx® is made in a steelmaking process that is already the world’s most CO 2 efficient. By specifying Strenx® in thinner steel gauges, manufacturers can use less steel. Switching to Strenx® steel also makes equipment lighter and more efficient in terms of both fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. By 2026, “fossil-free” Strenx® will be available from a process that virtually eliminates CO 2 emissions.

“Our theme is Think Thinner, Get Stronger,” said Magnus Carlsson, product manager for Strenx® performance steel. “We’ll be showcasing our range of steels that can help manufacturers, fleet owners and operators become more productive in challenging environments, and in changing industries that are becoming more focused on sustainability.”

Where to Find Strenx® Fabrication Specialists

OEMs and steel buyers can purchase Strenx® performance steel directly from SSAB. If fabricated components are needed, a new network of Strenx® Certified Fabricators has been launched to provide the market with experienced certified specialists in Strenx® parts fabrication and services. The G.E. Mathis Company, based in Chicago, is the first certified member of this network. For questions or more information visit Strenx® Certified Fabricators web page at https://www.ssab.com/en/brands-and-products/strenx/certified-fabricator.

Source: https://www.ssab.com/en-us