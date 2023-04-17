Posted in | News | Control Systems

Leybold VaControl – Intelligent Process Control for Better Product Quality and More Efficiency

In research and industry, it is getting more and more important for users of vacuum systems to be able to control individual pumps and to use their operating data. Vacuum specialist Leybold has developed a controller precisely for this purpose. With the Multi-VAControl, users have a solution to control, monitor and synchronise pumps in central vacuum systems as well as in Roots pump systems. This enables them to comprehensively control the pumps, provide data for quality management and intelligently manage their energy consumption.

Image Credit: Leybold

Smart Control of Vacuum Performance

Related Stories

Especially against the background of scarce resources and rising prices, customers are increasingly demanding smart control of their vacuum performance. The Multi-VAControl prepares the relevant pump data and meaningful KPIs for these cases. At a glance, the status of the vacuum pumps, important performance data and the efficiency of the entire system are shown on a display. Additional use-specific functions can be integrated as required. With this data, processes can be monitored, controlled and optimised in real time.

Maximum Uptime, High Production Quality

Based on real-time data and programmed warnings, maintenance can also be carried out as needed, eliminating unplanned process and maintenance costs. If approved by the customer, Leybold Service teams access the VAControl remotely and provide rapid support for necessary updates, optimisations and diagnostics. This ultimately ensures maximum uptime and high production quality of the systems.

Control via Various Interfaces and Devices

"Because of this requirement profile, the focus during the development of the Multi-VAControl was primarily on customer benefits and user-friendliness," explains the product manager Niels Gorrebeeck. For these user benefits, the system records important pump data, such as the pressure values. Then the encrypted data is transmitted to authorised users either locally, via remote connectivity or via cloud. Control can be done directly via various interfaces and devices. With the VAControl, the energy consumption of vacuum processes is also continuously recorded and made transparent. In order to minimise the total energy consumption of a system, the load of the vacuum pumps can be regulated by the controller in such a way that pumps are only switched on when necessary and then run at the required minimum power.

Installation and Operation Is Straightforward and Intuitive

Installation and operation of the Leybold controller via the user interface is straightforward and intuitive – the pump manual is stored so that it is always at hand for operators. Subsequent integration of additional pumps into the system is easy and can also be done at any time after commissioning. Moreover, the Multi-VAControl can also be used with pumps and systems from other manufacturers. The bottom line is that its functionality is versatile and oriented towards the needs of modern vacuum systems – all applications and processes from the fields of research & development and industry can be intelligently controlled with it. Customers can use the controller to maximise the efficiency, service life and reliability of their systems while keeping overall life cycle costs low.

The Multi-VAControl is Suitable for Many Areas of Application, for Example:

Central Vacuum solutions typically in Food Processing, Packaging, general industry, thermoforming, glass.

Source: https://www.leybold.com/en

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Leybold GmbH. (2023, April 17). Leybold VaControl – Intelligent Process Control for Better Product Quality and More Efficiency. AZoM. Retrieved on April 17, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61158.

  • MLA

    Leybold GmbH. "Leybold VaControl – Intelligent Process Control for Better Product Quality and More Efficiency". AZoM. 17 April 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61158>.

  • Chicago

    Leybold GmbH. "Leybold VaControl – Intelligent Process Control for Better Product Quality and More Efficiency". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61158. (accessed April 17, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Leybold GmbH. 2023. Leybold VaControl – Intelligent Process Control for Better Product Quality and More Efficiency. AZoM, viewed 17 April 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61158.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »