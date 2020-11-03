Posted in | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis

The new VARODRY HD/O2 Version from Leybold – for Heavy Duty or O2 Industrial Vacuum Processes

In 2018, vacuum specialist Leybold designed the 100 % dry screw pump VARODRY for demanding industrial applications. This compact all-rounder is easy to install and, thanks to its compact design, easy to integrate into systems. Now Leybold has extended its VARODRY platform by the robust "Heavy Duty" and Oxygen VD HD/O2 version.

A stainless steel exhaust and integrated purge module

Related Stories

These features predestine the VD HD/O2 versions particularly well for rough coating, drying and regeneration applications. In these areas, where extra robustness is required and the exhaust gases are usually discharged via piping. The VD HD/O2, which is available in pumping speed sizes 65, 100, 160 and 200 m³/h has been specially equipped with a stainless steel exhaust and a built-in purge module.

VARODRY is completely oil-free

In comparison to competitive screw vacuum pumps, VARODRY is completely oil-free, which is a special feature. In a VARODRY, there is no oil migration feasible from the gear chamber into the vacuum chamber or into products or processes. This prevents potential reactions of the lubricant with process media as well as back diffusion towards the process chamber.

VARODRY HD/O2 tolerates 100 percent oxygen

Based on this completely oil-free operation and the additional precautions taken to ensure hydrocarbon-free surfaces, the HD/O2 version can tolerate 100 percent oxygen. This suitability has also been proven by intensive and sustained testing by a notified body.

Reliable, affordable, uncomplicated for O2 or other Heavy Duty applications

The bottom line is that the VARODRY from Leybold scores with reliable performance and low operating costs over the entire service life. Last but not least also the renouncement of complex (PFPE) oil changes makes the new VARODRY HD/O2 version the ideal pump for industrial vacuum processes – even when using 100 percent oxygen or other demanding applications. The bottom line is that handling this vacuum pump is uncomplicated for its users and offers many advantages.

Source: https://www.leybold.com/in/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Leybold GmbH. (2020, November 03). The new VARODRY HD/O2 Version from Leybold – for Heavy Duty or O2 Industrial Vacuum Processes. AZoM. Retrieved on November 04, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54899.

  • MLA

    Leybold GmbH. "The new VARODRY HD/O2 Version from Leybold – for Heavy Duty or O2 Industrial Vacuum Processes". AZoM. 04 November 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54899>.

  • Chicago

    Leybold GmbH. "The new VARODRY HD/O2 Version from Leybold – for Heavy Duty or O2 Industrial Vacuum Processes". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54899. (accessed November 04, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Leybold GmbH. 2020. The new VARODRY HD/O2 Version from Leybold – for Heavy Duty or O2 Industrial Vacuum Processes. AZoM, viewed 04 November 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54899.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation

In this interview, Dirk Laeveren and Mark Riccio, Product Marketing Managers for the microCT product line at Thermo Fisher Scientific, discuss microCT, including the possibilities it provides in various applications, and ways to combine it with other visualization techniques.

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation
Optical Micrometers from Riftek LLC

Optical Micrometers from Riftek LLC

Optical micrometers use a “shadow” measurement principle whereby collimated laser light is transmitted towards a receiver. The edges of the shadow cast by an object in the beam’s path are accurately measured by the detector array inside the receiver unit.

From RIFTEK LLC

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »