CLAWVAC CP B – The New Claw Vacuum Pump From Leybold for Robust Industrial Applications Robust, Durable and Reliable

Vacuum specialist Leybold has added a new model to its proven CLAWVAC dry claw vacuum pump series – the CLAWVAC CP B. This innovative rough vacuum pump, designed for robust processes including food processing, materials handling and environmental industries, is powerful, energy efficient and easy to clean.

Image Credit: Leybold

Precise and Trouble-Free Operation Under Harsh Conditions

The CLAWVAC B’s product features allow for precise and trouble-free operation even under harsh conditions and especially for processes involving particles, vapors and contaminated gases. The easy and intuitive handling of the CLAWVAC B is mainly due to its functional design which features a pair of claws that rotate in the cylinder with no contact or wear. Additionally, the pump stands out from conventional models through the use of stainless steel claws, and the coated and corrosion-resistant vacuum chamber is easy to clean.

Separate Gearbox Prevents Oil Contamination

“We've designed this pump with a separate gearbox to prevent oil contamination of the processes. The cooling of the CLAWVAC also contributes to extended operating times," explains Tanvi Hulawale, Product Manager for rough vacuum at Leybold, Cologne. "Thanks to its modular design, end customers can quickly dismantle and clean the scoop chamber and silencer themselves with no outside help. It's also easy to remove layers and flush the inside of the pump," adds Tanvi Hulawale.

Less Downtime, Longer Service Intervals

CLAWVAC’s design ensures that individual parts can be replaced quickly when necessary, since users have easy access to all surfaces that come into contact with the media. The housing and claws, for example, can be disassembled with no need to readjust the gear control afterwards. The silencer not only reduces the noise level but also ensures that the condensate is drained off through the drain opening. All of these benefits have a positive effect on dirty processes, where the vacuum pump could previously only be cleaned and serviced by the manufacturer. Overall, the CLAWVAC B ensures short downtimes and long service intervals - 20,000 hours between oil changes and up to 48,000 hours between general overhauls.

Accessories to Aid Performance and Maintenance

CLAWVAC B can be equipped with accessories like flushing kits, liquid separators and inlet filters. Flushing kits, when attached to the pump, clean the pump with external flushing agents. A liquid separator is the best choice for applications with high water content. Inlet filters are an important accessory in all applications to prevent pump damage from unexpected debris and dust. The inlet filter kits come as an “all in one” solution for customers to directly assemble the filters on the pump.

Source:

https://www.leybold.com/en-in

