RMI to fly its colors at US longwall coal event

As a long-time partner to customers in the mining sector, RMI Pressure Systems will be welcoming visitors to its exhibition booth at the US Coal Show Longwall Edition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 9 to 11 May, 2023.

The US Coal Show – previously the Longwall USA Exhibition & Conference – is the country’s leading conference for longwall mining, giving valuable exposure to RMI Pressure Systems’ century-old brand. According to Gary Punton, General Manager of RMI Inc, the product focus at the event will be RMI’s Quinmax S500 and the updated Trimax high pressure reciprocating pumps.

“We will be showcasing our long history of supplying high quality pressure pump systems to the longwall mining industry as well as the benefit to customers of our US-based warehouse and our manufacturing and overhaul facility – which boasts full load-testing capabilities.” Gary Punton, General Manager of RMI Inc

He noted that while metallurgical coal prices were more buoyant, segments such as lower grade steam coal were not as fortunate. Cost factors would therefore continue to maintain the industry’s focus on low capital and operating expenditure, while demanding trouble-free operation of equipment in longwall panels.

“With our latest technological, energy saving and cost-efficient solutions – backed up by our first-class aftersales service – RMI will use the US Coal Show as another valuable opportunity to grow our brand in this market,” Gary Punton, General Manager of RMI Inc

RMI has for decades served the longwall sector with efficient and reliable pump stations and controls. These provide uninterrupted hydraulic power for roof support actuation, and are also used for water jetting for dust suppression.

With a product development and manufacturing hub in Manchester, England, RMI has operations in the US, China, India and Australia. It also serves markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Its in-house research and development capability drives the continuous innovation of its products and solutions.