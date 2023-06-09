PEAK Scientific Launches the Most Energy-efficient Nitrogen Generator On the Market

The 71st ASMS conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics in Houston, Texas hosted PEAK Scientific’s giant leap in innovation as the company launched their newest nitrogen gas generator, Horizen 24. Designed for Single Quad LC-MS, Horizen 24 is the culmination of 25 years of dedication to manufacturing nitrogen generation solutions for LC-MS. PEAK Scientific, industry-leaders in laboratory gas generators, bring to market a solution that will save laboratories money, space and environmental impact without compromising on gas quality and reliability.

PEAK has introduced a range of proprietary technologies to create its most efficient nitrogen generator to date. Features include brushless compressors which reduce power consumption by over 50%, two stage active moisture safeguard reduces the risk of moisture entering the gas stream, and heat optimization technology to protect membrane from water droplets enhancing performance and reliability in the gas stream. This exciting innovation also houses advanced multi-stage purification to produce ultra-dry, high purity nitrogen gas for LC-MS analysis.

With demand growing, PEAK Scientific set out to manufacture the most energy-efficient nitrogen generator on the market in the smallest footprint in its class. Using over 50% less energy, the Horizen 24 can save labs on power consumption and with 55% less heat your lab’s air conditioning costs can be reduced. Horizen 24 can also help labs to minimize their operational carbon footprint compared to cylinders and equivalent generator models.

"Horizen 24 has truly been a giant leap for us at PEAK in the benefits we can provide to labs around the world with this latest nitrogen generator for Single Quad LC-MS." Fraser Dunn, PEAK Scientific’s Head of Design Engineering

“The generator has been fitted with a number of new technologies which have helped us to achieve better energy efficiency than any other single quad nitrogen generator on the market. We’ve not only reduced the cost of ownership for labs, we’ve produced a nitrogen generator that is significantly smaller than its predecessor without compromising on quality, reliability or purity.”

For more information on Horizen 24, visit peakscientific.com/horizen or contact PEAK Scientific directly for a quote at peakscientific.com/contact.