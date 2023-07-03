Posted in | News | Events

PEAK Scientific Chairman, Robin MacGeachy, Honoured with OBE in King's Birthday Honours list

PEAK Scientific, a global leader in laboratory gas generation systems, proudly announces that its Chairman and Founder, Robin MacGeachy, has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the King's Birthday Honours List, for his services to Manufacturing and Philanthropy.

Image Credit: PEAK Scientific

The OBE is a prestigious recognition in the UK, bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and service within their respective fields. Robin MacGeachy's passion and commitment to fostering home-grown innovation within the highly successful UK manufacturing business he founded in the 1990s, alongside a long history of philanthropic contributions, have earned him this well-deserved honour.

Having remained a driving force at PEAK Scientific since establishing the Renfrewshire-based business in 1997, Mr. MacGeachy has been instrumental in shaping one of Scotland’s manufacturing success stories of the 21st century. PEAK has grown to become one of the world’s leading providers of gas systems to the life sciences and analytical lab markets, demonstrating that there is no barrier to building a highly successful technology export business here in the UK, given a degree of innovation and belief.

"I am humbled and deeply honoured to receive this recognition. I share this honour with the remarkable team at PEAK Scientific, whose unwavering dedication and passion have been instrumental in all our achievements. It is the teams dedication to innovation that has propelled us forward and continued to set the bar when it comes to excellence in the industry.”

Robin MacGeachy, PEAK Scientific Chairman

Beyond the realms of entrepreneurial success , Robin (alongside his wife and business co-owner, June) has been a steadfast advocate for many years of contributing to good causes and giving something back to local communities within which PEAK Scientific operates. His contributions to the community span education and environmental sustainability to sports and the arts.

Jonathan Golby, PEAK Scientific’s CEO, said "Robin’s visionary leadership and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in PEAK Scientific's success. His guidance and commitment to innovation have positioned us as a global leader in our industry. We are immensely proud to see him honoured with this prestigious OBE."

The honour is a culmination of Robin’s immense achievements throughout his career and his recognition as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire further cements his position as a leading figure in the industry and a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

