Brooks Instrument Mass Flow Controllers Provide Intelligent Gas Flow Control in New Cytiva Bioreactor

Cytiva, a global provider of leading life sciences brands, has launched its new Xcellerex™ X-platform bioreactors, which feature SLA5800 Series Biotech mass flow controllers from Brooks Instrument, a world leader in advanced flow, pressure and vapor delivery solutions.

The Brooks Instrument SLA5800 Series Biotech MFC is a key component in the new Cytiva X-platform bioreactor. Image Credit: Brooks Instrument 

Used to create monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments and for manufacturing cell and gene therapies and viral vectors, the X-platform bioreactors can be ordered in 50 L or 200 L sizes, with larger sizes to follow.

Mass flow controllers (MFCs) are essential components in bioreactors, managing the precise flow of pure gasses like carbon dioxide, nitrogen, air and oxygen into bioreactor chambers. The SLA Series Biotech MFC from Brooks Instrument is engineered specifically to maximize process yield.

It offers a high turndown ratio to control a wider range of gas flows, allowing simplified gas box design for reduced cost and enhanced reliability. In addition, the SLA Series Biotech MFCs incorporate materials certified as safe for use in FDA-regulated processes.

For its X-platform product, Cytiva specified Brooks Instrument MFCs with the high-speed advanced EtherNet/IP™ digital communications protocol that enables real-time MFC diagnostics and provides a pathway for predictive modelling and analytics.

End users are challenged to tighten control over raw material use, automate manual or high-risk process steps and augment operator capabilities while minimizing process variability and labor costs. Brooks Instrument developed its Biotech offering to answer the industry’s increasing demand for gas flow control technology that meets the unique needs of bioreactors and bioprocessing operations.

For more information about SLA Series Biotech mass flow controllers, visit www.brooksinstrument.com/en/resources/sla-biotech.

 

 

