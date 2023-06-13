Brooks Instrument Mass Flow Controllers Provide Intelligent Gas Flow Control in New Cytiva Bioreactor

Cytiva, a global provider of leading life sciences brands, has launched its new Xcellerex™ X-platform bioreactors , which feature SLA5800 Series Biotech mass flow controllers from Brooks Instrument, a world leader in advanced flow, pressure and vapor delivery solutions.

The Brooks Instrument SLA5800 Series Biotech MFC is a key component in the new Cytiva X-platform bioreactor. Image Credit: Brooks Instrument