Brooks Instrument Adds New Hazardous Area Capabilities to SLAMf Mass Flow Controllers

Brooks Instrument, a world leader in advanced flow, pressure and vapor delivery solutions, has released a new SLAMf Series of elastomer-sealed, IP66-rated thermal mass flow controllers (MFCs) with expanded Class I/Division 2 and Zone 2 approvals for hazardous and harsh environments. The newly enhanced SLAMf Series MFCs are also available with high-speed EtherNet/IP™ and PROFINET communications protocols.

Image Credit: Brooks Instrument

MFCs are used in many applications where precise measurement and control of gasses are required. Designed with a NEMA4X/IP66 enclosure for superior ingress protection, the SLAMf Series MFCs are suitable for rugged operating conditions, such as those found in chemical/petrochemical research facilities and oil and gas pilot plants.

Tested according to stringent safety standards and relevant certifications, including UL, ATEX, IECEx, KOSHA and CE, the MFCs feature durable valve compression fittings and seals. Key enhancements also include clamshell connectors for full UL compliance, to ensure that cables do not disconnect unintentionally and risk a spark that could lead to an ignition event. The hazardous area-approved connectors and cabling also help reduce installation time and costs associated with conduit and point-to-point cable runs.

By extending the widely used EtherNet/IP™ and PROFINET protocols to its family of SLAMf MFCs, Brooks Instrument provides the capabilities for advanced flow control diagnostics even in extreme operating conditions. These include tools such as Restricted Flow Alarms that notify operators if upstream gas inlet pressure becomes restricted, which could prevent the gas delivery system from reaching the correct flow levels.

In addition, an external diagnostic port provides easy access to device attributes and diagnostic settings during setup, and for verifying calibration later without removing the device from the installation.

The PROFINET and EtherNet/IP™ interfaces also make it easier to integrate with leading plant control systems, giving industrial users more options to choose reliable MFC technology that fits their existing industrial control platforms.

For more information about SLAMf Series mass flow controllers and meters, visit www.brooksinstrument.com/en/products/mass-flow-controllers/thermal-elastomer-sealed/slamf-series.

For more information about Brooks Instrument’s full range of elastomer, metal-sealed, high-temperature and Coriolis mass flow controllers and meters, visit www.brooksinstrument.com/en/products/mass-flow-controllers

Source: https://www.brooksinstrument.com/