Toshiba Releases 100V N-Channel Power MOSFET That Supports Miniaturization of Power Supply Circuits

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TPH3R10AQM,” a 100V N-channel power MOSFET fabricated with Toshiba’s latest-generation process, U-MOS X-H. The product targets applications such as switching circuits and hot swap circuits on the power lines of industrial equipment used for data centers and communications base stations. Shipments start today.
TPH3R10AQM has industry-leading 3.1 mΩ maximum drain-source On-resistance, 16% lower than Toshiba’s 100V product, “TPH3R70APL,” which uses the earlier generation process. By the same comparison, TPH3R10AQM has expanded its safe operating area by 76% making it suitable for linear mode operation. Reducing the On-resistance and expanding the linear operating range in the safe operating area reduce the number of parallel connections. Furthermore, its gate threshold voltage range of 2.5V to 3.5V, makes it less likely to malfunction due to gate voltage noise.
The new product uses the highly footprint compatible SOP Advance(N) package.
Toshiba will continue to expand its line-up of power MOSFETs that can increase the efficiency of power supplies by reducing loss, and help lower equipment power consumption.
Applications
- Power supplies for communications equipment such as for data centers and communications base stations
- Switching power supplies (High efficiency DC-DC converters, etc.)
Features
- Featuring Industry-leading excellent low On-resistance : RDS(ON)=3.1mΩ (max) (VGS=10V)
- Wide safe operating area
- High channel temperature rating : Tch (max)=175 °C
|
Main Specifications
|
(Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25°C)
|
Part number
|
TPH3R10AQM
|
Absolute Maximum Ratings
|
Drain-source voltage VDSS (V)
|
100
|
Drain current (DC) ID (A)
|
Tc=25°C
|
120
|
Channel temperature Tch (°C)
|
175
|
Electrical Characteristics
|
Drain-source On-resistance RDS(ON)
max (mΩ)
|
VGS=10V
|
3.1
|
VGS=6V
|
6.0
|
Total gate charge (gate-source plus gate-drain) Qg typ. (nC)
|
83
|
Gate switch charge Qsw typ. (nC)
|
32
|
Output charge Qoss typ. (nC)
|
88
|
Input capacitance Ciss typ. (pF)
|
5180
|
Package
|
Name
|
SOP Advance(N)
|
Size typ. (mm)
|
4.9×6.1
|
Sample Check & Availability
|
Buy Online
Source: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html