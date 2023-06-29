Toshiba Releases 100V N-Channel Power MOSFET That Supports Miniaturization of Power Supply Circuits

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TPH3R10AQM,” a 100V N-channel power MOSFET fabricated with Toshiba’s latest-generation process, U-MOS X-H. The product targets applications such as switching circuits and hot swap circuits on the power lines of industrial equipment used for data centers and communications base stations. Shipments start today.

TPH3R10AQM has industry-leading 3.1 mΩ maximum drain-source On-resistance, 16% lower than Toshiba’s 100V product, “TPH3R70APL,” which uses the earlier generation process. By the same comparison, TPH3R10AQM has expanded its safe operating area by 76% making it suitable for linear mode operation. Reducing the On-resistance and expanding the linear operating range in the safe operating area reduce the number of parallel connections. Furthermore, its gate threshold voltage range of 2.5V to 3.5V, makes it less likely to malfunction due to gate voltage noise.

The new product uses the highly footprint compatible SOP Advance(N) package.

Toshiba will continue to expand its line-up of power MOSFETs that can increase the efficiency of power supplies by reducing loss, and help lower equipment power consumption.

Applications

Power supplies for communications equipment such as for data centers and communications base stations

Switching power supplies (High efficiency DC-DC converters, etc.)

Features

Featuring Industry-leading excellent low On-resistance : R DS(ON) =3.1mΩ (max) (V GS =10V)

excellent low On-resistance : R =3.1mΩ (max) (V =10V) Wide safe operating area

High channel temperature rating : T ch (max)=175 °C

Main Specifications (Unless otherwise specified, T a =25°C) Part number TPH3R10AQM Absolute Maximum Ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 100 Drain current (DC) I D (A) T c =25°C 120 Channel temperature T ch (°C) 175 Electrical Characteristics Drain-source On-resistance R DS(ON) max (mΩ) V GS =10V 3.1 V GS =6V 6.0 Total gate charge (gate-source plus gate-drain) Q g typ. (nC) 83 Gate switch charge Q sw typ. (nC) 32 Output charge Q oss typ. (nC) 88 Input capacitance C iss typ. (pF) 5180 Package Name SOP Advance(N) Size typ. (mm) 4.9×6.1 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online

Source: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html