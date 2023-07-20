Upcoming Tradeshow Participation for 2023

Lis of Upcoming Tradeshows and Orton's Level of Participation

Investment Casting Institute

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvnania | David T. Lawernce Convention Center

August 13-16

Exhibiting with a focus on HotDisk TPS, Dilatometers, Materials Testing Services and our TempCHEK product line.

MS&T 2023

Columbus, Ohio | Greater Columbus Convention Center

October 1-4

Walking the conference, meeting and learning from other attendees and exhibotors.

2023 Clemson Brick Forum

Anderson, South Caroline | Civic Center of Anderson

October 2-3

Exhibiting at the Clemson forum focusing on our termperature verification products - TempCHEK and Orton pyrometric Cones.

Glass Problems Conference

Columbus, Ohio | Greater Columbus Convention Center

November 6-9

Exhibiting at the conference as a resource for attendees and showcasing our glasstesting instrumentation.