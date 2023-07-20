Upcoming Tradeshow Participation for 2023

Lis of Upcoming Tradeshows and Orton's Level of Participation
Investment Casting Institute
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvnania | David T. Lawernce Convention Center
- August 13-16
Exhibiting with a focus on HotDisk TPS, Dilatometers, Materials Testing Services and our TempCHEK product line.
MS&T 2023
- Columbus, Ohio | Greater Columbus Convention Center
- October 1-4
Walking the conference, meeting and learning from other attendees and exhibotors.
2023 Clemson Brick Forum
- Anderson, South Caroline | Civic Center of Anderson
- October 2-3
Exhibiting at the Clemson forum focusing on our termperature verification products - TempCHEK and Orton pyrometric Cones.
Glass Problems Conference
- Columbus, Ohio | Greater Columbus Convention Center
- November 6-9
Exhibiting at the conference as a resource for attendees and showcasing our glasstesting instrumentation.