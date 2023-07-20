Posted in | News | Events

Upcoming Tradeshow Participation for 2023

Lis of Upcoming Tradeshows and Orton's Level of Participation

Investment Casting Institute

  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvnania | David T. Lawernce Convention Center
  • August 13-16

Exhibiting with a focus on HotDisk TPS, Dilatometers, Materials Testing Services and our TempCHEK product line.

MS&T 2023

  • Columbus, Ohio | Greater Columbus Convention Center
  • October 1-4

Walking the conference, meeting and learning from other attendees and exhibotors.

2023 Clemson Brick Forum

  • Anderson, South Caroline | Civic Center of Anderson
  • October 2-3

Exhibiting at the Clemson forum focusing on our termperature verification products - TempCHEK and Orton pyrometric Cones.

Glass Problems Conference

  • Columbus, Ohio | Greater Columbus Convention Center
  • November 6-9

Exhibiting at the conference as a resource for attendees and showcasing our glasstesting instrumentation. 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. (2023, July 20). Upcoming Tradeshow Participation for 2023. AZoM. Retrieved on July 20, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61638.

  • MLA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Upcoming Tradeshow Participation for 2023". AZoM. 20 July 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61638>.

  • Chicago

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Upcoming Tradeshow Participation for 2023". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61638. (accessed July 20, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. 2023. Upcoming Tradeshow Participation for 2023. AZoM, viewed 20 July 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61638.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

See all content from Orton Ceramic Foundation