Emerson Acquisition of Afag Accelerates Factory Automation Capabilities

Emerson today announced it has acquired Afag Holding AG (“Afag”), an innovative leader in electric linear motion, feeding and handling automation solutions. The electric linear motion segment expands Emerson’s served market by more than $9 billion and is expected to grow mid-single digits annually, supporting Emerson’s longterm, profitable organic growth.

Afag, headquartered in Zell, Switzerland, brings state-of-the-art technology and innovation to Emerson. The acquisition enhances Emerson’s capabilities in factory automation and creates a leading motion portfolio that combines Afag’s electric linear motion solutions with Emerson’s pneumatic motion technology. Afag serves customers in markets that include battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics.

“Afag brings exciting technology that will enable Emerson to accelerate growth in our existing $900 million factory automation business,” said Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson. “As discrete and hybrid customers continue to accelerate electrification across their manufacturing processes, Afag’s technology is ideally suited to provide improved energy efficiency and performance gains.”

Source: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/global