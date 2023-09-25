Posted in | News | Fuel Cell | Graphene

New Proton-Exchange Graphene Membrane Overcomes the “Crossover Phenomenon”

Sep 25 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

The demand for direct methanol/formic acid-fuel cell technology development has been rising to achieve carbon neutrality. Methanol or formic acid is utilized as an e-fuel in a new technique to generate energy.

New Proton-Exchange Graphene Membrane Overcomes the “Crossover Phenomenon”
Morphological characterizations of sulfanilic-functionalized holey graphene; Transmission electron microscopy. Image Credit: University of Tsukuba

Electricity is generated via proton transfer in fuel cells; however, typical proton-exchange membranes suffer from the “crossover phenomenon,” in which fuel molecules are also moved between anodes and cathodes. The fuel molecules are oxidized, and the electrodes are turned off.

The researchers created a novel proton-exchange membrane out of graphene sheets with 5–10 nm-diameter holes that have been chemically modified with sulfanilic functional groups, resulting in sulfo groups around the holes. The graphene membrane efficiently suppresses the crossover phenomenon by limiting the entrance of the fuel molecules while preserving good proton conductivity for the first time, to the best of what is known, due to steric hindrance by the functional groups.

Until now, standard ways to prevent fuel-molecule movement required increasing the membrane thickness or sandwiching two-dimensional materials, which lowered proton conductivity. The researchers studied structures that restrict fuel molecule migration via electro-osmotic drag and steric hindrance in this study.

As a result, scientists discovered that the sulfanilic-functionalized graphene membrane could substantially minimize electrode deterioration when compared to commercially available Nafion membranes while still preserving the proton conductivity necessary for fuel cells.

Furthermore, adhering the graphene membrane to a standard proton-exchange membrane can decrease the crossover phenomenon. As a result, this study helps to progress the development of advanced fuel cells as a new option for hydrogen-type fuel cells.

JST-PRESTO (JPMJPR2115), the Mukai science and technology foundation, the JSPS Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research on Innovative Areas “Discrete Geometric Analysis for Materials Design” (Grant Numbers JP20H04628, JP20H04639), JSPS KAKENHI (Grant Numbers JP21H02037, JP21KK0091, JP23K17661), and a cooperative program (Proposal No. 202111-CRKEQ-0001) of CRDAM-IMR, Tohoku University provided funding for the study.

Journal Reference:

Jeong, S., et al. (2023) Suppression of Methanol and Formate Crossover through Sulfanilic-functionalized Holey Graphene as Proton Exchange Membranes. Advanced Science. doi:10.1002/advs.202304082

Source: https://www.tsukuba.ac.jp/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »