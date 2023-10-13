Carbios Demonstrates Superior Performance of Its Enzyme in World-Renowned Scientific Publication

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, announces the publication in ACS Catalysis, one of the world's most influential scientific journals (Impact Factor 13.7), of an article entitled "Assessment of Four Engineered PET Degrading Enzymes Considering Large-Scale Industrial Applications."

The article demonstrates that Carbios' enzyme LCCICCG (published in Nature in 2020) outperforms all three competitors considered most promising in scientific literature: two variants of the IsPETase enzyme produced by Ideonella sakaiensis described by the University of Manchester and the University of Austin (Texas) and a variant of PES-H1 (also known as PHL7) described by the University of Greifswald. By using a standardized method for comparing PET degrading enzymes under industrial conditions, Carbios and Toulouse Biotechnology Institute (TBI) validate the superior performance of Carbios' enzyme and confirm Carbios' leadership in the field. Moreover, since 2020, Carbios has significantly enhanced the enzyme used in this article, further extending its lead. This next-generation enzyme (results not yet published) will be used in the world's first PET biorecycling plant due for commissioning in 2025.

Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer of Carbios: "With this publication in the prestigious ACS Catalysis journal, we wanted to offer the scientific community a standardized method for comparing enzymes under industrial conditions. This study confirms Carbios' position as a leader not only for the superior performance of its enzyme for the degradation of PET, but above all in its industrial-scale application for the biorecycling of plastic and textiles. I would like to thank all my teams and my fellow co-authors for their collaboration and perseverance in publishing this landmark article."

By collaborating with renowned enzymologists, Prof. Uwe Bornscheuer (University of Greifswald), and Prof. Gert Weber (Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin), Carbios mobilizes expertise to accelerate the biological recycling of PET.

