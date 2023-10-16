The Benefits of an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Turnkey Approach to Engineering: Is the UK Prepared to Adopt This Highly Effective Innovative Model?

A highly effective approach that delivers complete engineering projects from the planning stage through to project completion and beyond, full EPC turnkey solutions deliver certainty, reduce errors and facilitate challenges.

Image Credit: Engineering Stock Image

This approach is leading the way in the engineering landscape in the US, and slowly but surely gaining traction in the UK. adi Projects, along with the other divisions within multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group, pioneered this model in the UK, revolutionising the industry’s approach to business.

Ian Hart, business development director of adi Projects, comments on the efficacy of the approach: “Many in the business still focus on just providing the solution itself; they are not able to take ownership of a project from start to finish.

“This means other parties need to be involved in the project – making the process inherently riskier. A turnkey approach ensures that every part of a project is handled by a single point of contact who will have a complete picture of the process and its requirements right from the onset, minimising the chances of time delays, inconsistencies and other issues.

“This is why establishing a turnkey approach also helps address client needs in a more bespoke manner, therefore more effectively targeting their needs.”

What Goes into Building an Effective Turnkey Approach?

The key to building a highly effective turnkey approach is to develop an understanding of the client’s objectives, and then devise a complete plan that incorporates all the right elements.

“Looking at what a client needs is a vital first step. Clients often know they have a problem, but certainly know if they have a new process, production line or product they want to launch. They are not always aware of where the problem lies or what is needed to solve it. Equally, the client does not necessarily have the in-house skillsets to provide a detailed scope of work for a new project. This is where we come in, finding the right way to address their challenge in a cost-effective, timely manner.

“We start by providing a user requirement specification, a complete plan that effectively targets the client’s requirements. We work as both project managers and consultants, ensuring our clients get the very best results each and every time,” says Ian.

Working with a single entity, such as adi Projects, right from the planning and concept engineering stages ensures that a complete solution can be provided that guarantees speed of delivery, efficiency and success whilst reducing cost and timescale to the client.

“adi Project’s and its Group sister companies self-deliver all of the services that would typically make up a turnkey project, from design, mechanical, control & automation and electrical services, as well as refrigeration, compressed air, environmental... just to name a few of the over 30 separate skill sets within the Group.” Ian continued.

“Utilising our own employed team of nearing 1,000 employees, and following on from the production of a URS, we deliver concept engineering design & consultancy, followed by detailed design, construction, and commissioning. With our in-house building construction team, we also ensure that the building that houses any new line is fit for purpose and is constructed in collaboration with our engineering and process teams. To encompass the full scope of an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract, we frequently purchase all new machinery requirements for our clients as well.”

"It’s about striking an effective balance between the three factors of programme, quality and cost. We eliminate and mitigate the risk from any project by devising the right schedule, working with our own experienced engineers and installation teams, to guarantee quality, and collaborating with the client to provide a cost-effective solution that fully covers their needs.

"Ultimately, using only the in-house resources offered by a single provider minimises the risks associated with working with third parties whilst improving turnaround time and efficiency,” explains Ian.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

Commenting on the increasing popularity of this model in the industry, Ian added: "adi Projects introduced this model in the UK, and more and more engineering firms are now exploring it, also following the example provided by the US. This is because, put simply, it is a solution that works, and the advantages are plain to see.

“And clients are also starting to see the benefits of entrusting a single provider to deliver an engineering project from the planning stages until the end. From a financial point of view, the return on investment is significant, and logistical challenges are reduced.”

In adi’s case, the solution delivered goes beyond simple engineering. The team at adi can do more than just the construction work, extending to manufacturing, and thus adding another valuable dimension which gives the client even more control.

Not only that, but its multiple divisions work together to act as a one-stop shop for engineering services, so that clients can rely on adi and adi alone without involving third-party providers even where their needs go beyond the original scope of the project.

Ultimately, this enables adi to provide a single solution that addresses the issue without a break in the supply chain.

Source: https://adiltd.co.uk/