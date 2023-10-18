Posted in | News | 3D Printing

Lithoz Opens the Door to the Future of Multi-Material 3D Printing: Trade Show World Premiere of the CeraFab Multi 2M30

At the 2023 Formnext, Lithoz will present their latest innovations in multi-material 3D printing, with many fascinating multi-functional parts on display – all printed using the CeraFab Multi 2M30 that will have its world premiere appearance at a trade show.

Trade Show World Premiere of the CeraFab Multi 2M30

Image Credit: Lithoz 

This powerful 3D printer is capable of combining different materials, such as ceramic with metal, ceramic with polymer or different ceramics, in one single functional part - and even within one single printed layer. In just one print run, entirely opposing material properties can be flexibly and functionally combined, including conductive and insulating properties, opening the door to the future of multi-material 3D printing and the entire ceramic industry.

These powerful multi-material parts will not only be on display, but also available for visitors to pick up and examine for a real ‘touch and feel’ experience. In a trade show world premiere, the CeraFab Multi 2M30 will also be on show for visitors to fully discover each and every powerful quality of this machine.

With the growing demand for ceramic 3D printing at an industrial scale being clear across industries, the success of Lithoz’s partners and technology in serial production will also be highlighted at the Lithoz booth. A broad showcase of fascinating parts produced by users of Lithoz LCM technology, including Steinbach AG, Bosch Advanced Ceramics, Fraunhofer IKTS and many more, will highlight this year’s most successful achievements using the scalable LCM process and prove the rapid growth of ceramic 3D printing for industrial use.

After the overwhelming interest in 3D-printed healthcare applications using technical ceramics at last year’s Formnext, Lithoz will showcase even more cutting-edge innovations in 2023. Alongside a range of perfectly natural-looking lithium disilicate dental restorations, a special display of bioresorbable ceramics, such as hydroxy apatite, tricalcium phosphate and multi-material medical parts combining both, will highlight the power of ceramics for a future where - through the fusion of ceramics and cutting-edge 3D printing technology - surgical precision and patient well-being are elevated to unprecedented heights.

Visit Lithoz at Stand D48, Hall 11.1.

