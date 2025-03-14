Lithoz at Rapid+TCT: Spotlight on the New CeraFab S320 with Mid-Sized Ceramic Parts in Serial Production

At RAPID+TCT 2025, Lithoz will be celebrating the arrival of their CeraFab System S320 printer to the US market, with a range of fascinating mid-sized ceramic applications.

The CeraFab S320 boasts a five-fold increase in build platform capacity compared to the industry-proven ultra-precise S65, resulting in enhanced precision and accuracy in the production of mid-sized ceramic components. The printer's resolution of 60 µm, coupled with its new Digital Surface Enhancement software, positions the CeraFab S320 as a pioneering solution that significantly boosts productivity in serial production of mid-sized ceramic parts at unparalleled accuracy.

A fascinating application printed on the CeraFab S320 highlighted at the Lithoz booth are the SeparonicsTM ceramic filter membranes with bespoke porosities for lithium extraction by Evove. Measuring 100 mm in diameter and one metre in length as an entire module, SeparonicsTM are the largest component ever printed on an LCM printer.

The ceramic membranes have perfectly uniform structures that allow for a significant reduction in feed pressure while still enabling the extraction of twice as much high-purity lithium from water and brines. Compared to traditional polymer-based filters, the unparalleled efficiencies achieved with LCM technology not only result in 80% more water recycled on site, but also result in a significant 80% reduction in CO 2 emissions caused by local energy consumption and the extensive global logistics chain connected to the mining and processing of lithium.

Showcasing the innovative potential of mid-size 3D-printed ceramic parts on the new CeraFab S320, Lithoz is highlighting 20 single segments for 15" diameter alumina gas distribution rings printed on one CeraFab S320 build platform and created by Alumina Systems.

"Working on this atomic layer deposition ring together with Lithoz, we could create new generations of ring structures to enable higher geometric stability and accuracy." said Dr.-Ing. Holger Wampers, Managing Director of Alumina Systems.

The ring's production process, which combines the precision of LCM 3D printing technology with the unmatched strength of ceramics, has resulted in a significant increase in uptime from 1 to 9 months when compared to conventionally manufactured metal rings.

Representing the other edge of Lithoz' LCM performance spectrum, visitors will be able to see up close tiny ceramic insulation sleeves produced in large-scale series by Bosch Advanced Ceramics. Impressively demonstrating the accurate reproducibility of LCM technology 1,400 of these ultra-precise parts were printed on a single CeraFab S65 platform for a MedTech customer, achieving tolerances of +- 30 µm and wall thicknesses of just 90 µm.

Lithoz is the world and technology leader for high-performance ceramic materials and 3D printers. Founded in 2011, Lithoz is committed to breaking the boundaries of ceramic production and supporting customers in expanding the manufacturing opportunities for the ceramic industry. The company has an export share of almost 100%, more than 150 employees and 4 different sites worldwide. Since 2016, Lithoz has also been ISO 9001:2015 certified.