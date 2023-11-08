ABB’s Amina Hamidi wins Industry Personality of the Year in Instrumentation Excellence Awards

The Instrumentation Excellence Awards celebrate the best professionals, products, projects and companies across the test, measurement, sensing and control businesses



With more than two decades of experience at ABB, Amina Hamidi is a key contributor to the fields of automation and instrumentation, and a champion for sustainability and innovation

Amina Hamidi, Managing Director of ABB’s Instrumentation Business Line within the Measurement & Analytics Division, was named Industry Personality of the Year at this year’s Instrumentation Excellence Awards. The award was presented at a ceremony in London organized by Instrumentation Monthly publisher Datateam Business Media.

Through her work, Hamidi has taken ABB’s instrumentation business closer to customers while building an inclusive, innovation-driven work environment. Together with the team, she is focused on making some of the toughest and fundamental measurement challenges easy, providing customers with quantifiable benefits in terms of process control, resource efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Her engineering and science background has encouraged her to keep technology close to her heart and promote innovation in instrumentation at every step.

“With sustainability and innovation at the core of what we do in ABB, I often ask myself what is best for our business and people,” said Hamidi. “Are we running our business in a way that is right for our people, the environment, our customers, the industry and ultimately, the wider society? Reflecting on this helps me make better informed decisions. I thank the team at the Instrumentation Excellence Awards for this recognition, and I am most grateful to my talented colleagues for all their hard work and dedication that helps us make a difference to the industries we serve – and the world around us.”

“I could not be more pleased to learn that Amina has won this award,” said Jacques Mulbert, President, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “Her example to young women and men planning STEM careers should keep a pipeline of young talent joining ABB and the instrumentation industry for years to come.”

Image Credit: ABB Measurement and Analytics

Hamidi has held multiple roles since joining ABB in 1998, including 15 years in Research & Development and 10 years in business development. Hamidi holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering at Institute National Polytechnique de Lorraine in France.

Having started her career in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Hamidi is passionate about gender equality and has driven ABB’s “Stars in STEM” campaign to inspire ABB’s own workforce and attract new female talent.

ABB’s Instrumentation Business Line offers measurement technology such as smart sensing devices and digital solutions across the chemical, oil & gas, water, power, hydrogen, and battery industries, and many more.

