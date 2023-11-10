One Part RTV Silicone Passes Non-Cytotoxicity Standards

Designed for medical device manufacturing, MasterSil 711Med passes ISO 10993-5 testing. It is a one part, flowable, room temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone which needs no mixing, and can be used for bonding, sealing, coating and form-in-place gasketing applications. This non-corrosive, translucent compound withstands many sterilization methods, including liquid sterilants, gamma radiation and EtO.

Image Credit: Master Bond

MasterSil 711Med cures very quickly upon exposure to humidity or moisture. Curing speed is influenced by the humidity level, with higher humidity in the applied areas resulting in a faster cure. Additionally, thinner sections cure more quickly than thicker ones. Tack-free time at 75 °F and over 50% humidity is 2-5 minutes. Once cured, it delivers high temperature resistance up to 400°F. This compound is electrically insulative, with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm at room temperature. Featuring superior flexibility, it is able to withstand thermal cycling, vibration and shock, with an elongation measuring between 300-400%. Its Shore A hardness is 25-35.​​​​​​​

MasterSil 711Med bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, glass, ceramics, many plastics and cured silicone rubber. It is packaged in 30 cc syringes, which are equally convenient for automated and manual dispensing.

Master Bond One Component Silicone Systems

Master Bond MasterSil 711Med is a one component, medical grade silicone adhesive that resists temperatures up to 400 °F.

Source: www.masterbond.com