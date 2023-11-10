Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Adhesives and Sealants

One Part RTV Silicone Passes Non-Cytotoxicity Standards

Designed for medical device manufacturing, MasterSil 711Med passes ISO 10993-5 testing. It is a one part, flowable, room temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone which needs no mixing, and can be used for bonding, sealing, coating and form-in-place gasketing applications. This non-corrosive, translucent compound withstands many sterilization methods, including liquid sterilants, gamma radiation and EtO.

Image Credit: Master Bond

Related Stories

MasterSil 711Med cures very quickly upon exposure to humidity or moisture. Curing speed is influenced by the humidity level, with higher humidity in the applied areas resulting in a faster cure. Additionally, thinner sections cure more quickly than thicker ones. Tack-free time at 75 °F and over 50% humidity is 2-5 minutes. Once cured, it delivers high temperature resistance up to 400°F. This compound is electrically insulative, with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm at room temperature. Featuring superior flexibility, it is able to withstand thermal cycling, vibration and shock, with an elongation measuring between 300-400%. Its Shore A hardness is 25-35.​​​​​​​

MasterSil 711Med bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, glass, ceramics, many plastics and cured silicone rubber. It is packaged in 30 cc syringes, which are equally convenient for automated and manual dispensing.

Master Bond One Component Silicone Systems

Master Bond MasterSil 711Med is a one component, medical grade silicone adhesive that resists temperatures up to 400 °F.

Source: www.masterbond.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2023, November 10). One Part RTV Silicone Passes Non-Cytotoxicity Standards. AZoM. Retrieved on November 10, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62140.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "One Part RTV Silicone Passes Non-Cytotoxicity Standards". AZoM. 10 November 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62140>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "One Part RTV Silicone Passes Non-Cytotoxicity Standards". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62140. (accessed November 10, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2023. One Part RTV Silicone Passes Non-Cytotoxicity Standards. AZoM, viewed 10 November 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62140.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.