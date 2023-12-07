Posted in | News | Electronics

Applied Materials and CEA-Leti Unveil Joint Lab for Rapidly Growing Specialty Chip Markets

Applied Materials, Inc. and CEA-Leti today announced an expansion of their longstanding collaboration to focus on developing differentiated materials engineering solutions for several specialty semiconductor applications.

The joint lab features several of Applied Materials’ 200 mm and 300 mm wafer processing systems, such as this Endura® system, and leverages CEA-Leti’s world-class capabilities for evaluating performance of new materials and device validation. Image Credit: CEA-Leti

The joint lab, which represents CEA-Leti’s highest level of collaboration, aims to accelerate device innovations for Applied’s customers serving ICAPS markets (IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power and Sensors). Technology applications in those fields include photonics, image sensors, RF communications components, power devices and heterogeneous integration.

Demand for ICAPS applications and devices is being driven by industrial automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicles, green energy and smart grid infrastructure, among other major high growth markets. Projects at the joint lab will focus on developing solutions for a variety of materials engineering challenges to enable the next wave of ICAPS device innovation. The joint lab features several of Applied Materials’ 200 mm and 300 mm wafer processing systems and leverages CEA-Leti’s world-class capabilities for evaluating performance of new materials and device validation. Improvements in power consumption, performance and area/cost, along with faster time to market (PPACt™), will be key objectives of the joint team.

“CEA-Leti and Applied Materials aim to accelerate innovation and advance the roadmaps of a wide range of specialty semiconductor technologies,” said Aninda Moitra, corporate vice president and general manager of Applied Materials’ ICAPS business. “Our work at the joint lab builds upon more than a decade of successful collaboration and further strengthens our combined ability to enable faster time to innovation for ICAPS chipmakers.”

“For the past 10 years, Applied Materials and CEA-Leti have collaborated through multiple, specific joint development programs, which have set the stage for establishing our new joint lab,” said Sébastian Dauvé, the institute’s CEO. “Past projects included work in domains such as advanced metrology, materials for memory applications and optical devices, bonding techniques, materials deposition and film growth (PVD, CVD, ECD, Epitaxy) and chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP). Our results brought high value to both partners and to customers around the world, and we look forward to expanding our engagement with this new lab.”

“The joint lab, which is based at CEA-Leti, will host Applied Materials scientists and involve some of its latest-generation equipment,” Dauvé said. “In addition to developing differentiated technological solutions for Applied’s customers, the work performed at the joint lab will help overcome current technical hurdles in support of CEA-Leti’s internal R&D programs.”

Source: https://www.leti-cea.com/cea-tech/leti/english/Pages/Welcome.aspx

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    CEA-Leti. (2023, December 07). Applied Materials and CEA-Leti Unveil Joint Lab for Rapidly Growing Specialty Chip Markets. AZoM. Retrieved on December 07, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62272.

  • MLA

    CEA-Leti. "Applied Materials and CEA-Leti Unveil Joint Lab for Rapidly Growing Specialty Chip Markets". AZoM. 07 December 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62272>.

  • Chicago

    CEA-Leti. "Applied Materials and CEA-Leti Unveil Joint Lab for Rapidly Growing Specialty Chip Markets". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62272. (accessed December 07, 2023).

  • Harvard

    CEA-Leti. 2023. Applied Materials and CEA-Leti Unveil Joint Lab for Rapidly Growing Specialty Chip Markets. AZoM, viewed 07 December 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62272.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »